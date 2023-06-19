Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

The family of an eight-month-old baby Josh has filed a complaint with Health Minister Veena George against Kottayam Medical College after the baby died due to an alleged heart attack. The family claims that the baby died due to the medical negligence of the hospital.

Kottayam: A complaint was made against the hospital by the family of an eight-month-old infant who had a fever and was admitted; the baby later died of a heart attack. The family of Josh AB, a local of Kottayam Manarkad, has filed a complaint with the health minister against the children's hospital, which is a division of Kottayam Medical College. The baby's family claims that after receiving an extensive dose of medication, the baby's health was improperly monitored, which resulted in a heart attack.

The children's hospital, a division of Kottayam Medical College, admitted eight-month-old Josh on May 11 due to a fever. Josh is the son of expatriate Eby and Jonsy, a local of Pathazhakuzhi, Manarkkad. Based on the diagnosis of Post-Covid Misc Kawasaki disease in the infant, a course of treatment was chosen.

The infant had an intense infliximab injection after being admitted to the ICU at 9 p.m. on May 29. The child's body lacked a monitoring system, the family claims, despite being aware that injecting this medication carries a danger of heart attack.

The infant's parents, who were in the room, reportedly caused an uproar when they noticed the baby breathing strangely, which alerted the PG doctors and nurses on duty that the kid's health was in poor condition.

However, the hospital superintendent responded to Asianet News that the child had serious heart disease and there was no medical malpractice in the hospital. The superintendent also informed that if there is an official complaint, he will give a detailed reply.

