Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    The family of an eight-month-old baby Josh has filed a complaint with Health Minister Veena George against Kottayam Medical College after the baby died due to an alleged heart attack. The family claims that the baby died due to the medical negligence of the hospital. 

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Kottayam: A complaint was made against the hospital by the family of an eight-month-old infant who had a fever and was admitted; the baby later died of a heart attack. The family of Josh AB, a local of Kottayam Manarkad, has filed a complaint with the health minister against the children's hospital, which is a division of Kottayam Medical College. The baby's family claims that after receiving an extensive dose of medication, the baby's health was improperly monitored, which resulted in a heart attack. 

    Also read: Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    The children's hospital, a division of Kottayam Medical College, admitted eight-month-old Josh on May 11 due to a fever. Josh is the son of expatriate Eby and Jonsy, a local of Pathazhakuzhi, Manarkkad. Based on the diagnosis of Post-Covid Misc Kawasaki disease in the infant, a course of treatment was chosen.

    The infant had an intense infliximab injection after being admitted to the ICU at 9 p.m. on May 29. The child's body lacked a monitoring system, the family claims, despite being aware that injecting this medication carries a danger of heart attack.

    The infant's parents, who were in the room, reportedly caused an uproar when they noticed the baby breathing strangely, which alerted the PG doctors and nurses on duty that the kid's health was in poor condition.

    However, the hospital superintendent responded to Asianet News that the child had serious heart disease and there was no medical malpractice in the hospital. The superintendent also informed that if there is an official complaint, he will give a detailed reply.

    Also read: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press Shows their hatred for hindus Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada gcw

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

    Recent Stories

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 759 on Flipkart Check out amazing deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 759 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix osf

    Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press Shows their hatred for hindus Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon