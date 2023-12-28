Kerala: 69-year-old man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting girl with disabilities

The Kunnamkulam Fast Track Special Court sentenced an old man for lifetime imprisonment, five years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh for sexually assaulting a girl with disabilities.

Thrissur: A 69-year-old man was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment, five years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh for sexually assaulting a girl with disabilities in Thrissur. The Kunnamkulam Fast Track Special Court judge, Lisha pronounced the verdict against the accused Rajan.

The accused called the girl to his house when no one was there and raped her. The incident related to this took place in 2017. The relative came to know about the girl's torture and informed the police. The police kept the girl in an institution named Thanal. The girl disclosed the incident about the torture during her counseling.

The authorities then informed the police about the incident. Kunnamkulam SI Paul recorded the girl's statement and registered the girl. The investigation of the case was done by Rajesh K, CI of Kunnamkulam, CR Santhosh, and G Gopakumar.

CI Suresh prepared the charge sheet on behalf of the accused and submitted it to the court. The judge pronounced the verdict after examining 23 witnesses in the case and examining many documents. Adv K.S Binoy and lawyers Amritha, Safna, and Civil Officer Prashob of Kunnamkulam police station were present during the hearing.