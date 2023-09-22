Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker

    Around 60 karat worth of jewellery was missing from the bank locker in Kodungallur Co-operative Bank. The key of the locker is held by the locker customer, and the master key is with the bank.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Thrissur: Around 60 karat worth of jewellery was missing from the bank locker in Kodungallur Co-operative Bank. The key of the locker is held by the locker customer, and the master key is with the bank.

    The complaint was lodged by the account holder, Sunitha, who lives in Bengaluru with her family. She said that when the bank locker was opened, she noticed that there was a shortage of jewellery. She also said that she kept most of her jewellery in this bank locker in October 2022. The complaint was filed at Kodungallur Police Station. The bank officials also lodged a complaint with the police, demanding an inquiry into the allegation of missing gold in the bank locker.

    Simultaneously, there has been an unusual turn of events as the police took action when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) escalated its efforts against CPI (M) leaders, including A.C. Moideen, in the Karuvannur case. CPI (M) leader and Wadakkanchery Municipal Councillor P.R. Aravindakshan was summoned for questioning in connection with the Karuvannur case. Following the complaint, a police team visited the ED office to investigate the allegations made by R. Aravindakshan.

    This police reached at the Kochi Enforcement Directorate office around 4:30 PM. The presence of the police surprised the ED officials, and the Kochi police returned after conducting a preliminary inspection lasting half an hour.

    P.R. Aravindakshan, Wadakkanchery Municipal Councillor, alleged that ED officials physically assaulted him in an attempt to coerce a false statement in the black money case. However, ED officials have denied these allegations, emphasising that the interrogation took place in front of a video camera.

    It's worth noting that in a previous gold smuggling case, the police filed a case against ED officials, accusing them of attempting to extract false statements in a similar manner during the investigation of high-ranking officials. This legal dispute had reached the courts. 

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
