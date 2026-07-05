AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP's Nitin Nabin with "Who are you?" after Nabin accused opposition leaders of silence on insults to Hindu deities. The spat occurs amid the ongoing controversy over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a jibe at BJP chief Nitin Nabin after he accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent over "insults" of Hindu deities. Hitting out at Nitin Nabin on X, Kejriwal posted, "Aap kaun hain (Who are you)?"

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This came as a reply to Nitin Nabin's address at BJP's Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan in Lucknow, where he said, "Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that do not consider the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric."

"Because when your people insult Hindu deities, you all remain silent. The people of UP and the country will never tolerate the insult to Sanatan. We have preserved our heritage, for which our ancestors even made sacrifices," the BJP president said as the party gears up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Ayodhya Temple Donation Row

This comes in the backdrop of the row over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal have been outspoken and have cornered the BJP government at the Centre and in the state over the case.

Police Probe Update

In a development in the probe, on Saturday, police sources said the Ayodhya Police had obtained court permission to interrogate five of the eight accused currently lodged in jail in connection with the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

The accused - Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav - are scheduled to be questioned inside the jail premises, with their statements to be formally recorded. Investigators may later seek their custody for further interrogation based on the findings of the questioning, police sources added.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Sant Mandal has extended its support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, urging the Trust not to accept his resignation amid the controversy. (ANI)