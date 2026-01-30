During a three-day visit to Goa, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP government, stating public distress has pushed the state to a tipping point. He contrasted the situation with AAP's Punjab model of governance and claimed the people of Goa are demanding change.

Arriving in Goa on a three-day visit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday delivered a forceful indictment of the BJP government, saying prolonged public distress has pushed the state to a tipping point. The AAP Chief claimed that while Goa is seeing health workers and farmers forced onto the streets, the AAP government in Punjab is providing free healthcare up to ₹10 lakh per family, free electricity, and strong government schools. He said the mood in Goa reflects a clear demand for change, with people seeking a government that listens and acts decisively to address their concerns.

Speaking to the media after arriving in Goa on a three-day visit on Friday, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also visited the state a day earlier, underlining AAP's growing political engagement with Goa.

Kejriwal Details 'Goondaism and Corruption' in Goa

Highlighting the situation on the ground, Arvind Kejriwal said, "For the last 15 years, the BJP has ruled Goa only through goondaism and corruption. The people of Goa are extremely distressed. Protests are taking place across the state. In Chimbel, villagers are protesting to protect their natural resources. In Pernem, people are on the streets demanding healthcare facilities. In Mayem, villagers and farmers are protesting against mining. Protests are happening everywhere, but the government is not listening to anyone."

Contrast with AAP's Punjab Governance Model

Drawing a contrast with AAP's governance in Punjab, the AAP Chief said that the party has implemented one of the world's best healthcare schemes in the state. Under the AAP government in Punjab, every family has been given health insurance cover of up to ₹10 lakh. Electricity is free, good schools and hospitals are being built, roads are improving, and people are getting clean drinking water," he said.

Goa Seeks Transformation, Looks to AAP

Arvind Kejriwal said the growing unrest in Goa reflects a clear desire for change. "Now, Goa also wants transformation. The people are looking towards the AAP with great hope, expecting a government that listens to their demands and provides real solutions," he added. (ANI)