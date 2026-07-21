AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the New Delhi DCP seeking details of FIRs and people detained after the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. He demanded the lists be made public for legal aid. Police have filed 5 FIRs after the protest turned violent.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, seeking details of FIRs registered and people detained following Monday's CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, and also visited the Parliament Street Police Station.

In his letter addressed to Sachin Sharma, DCP, New Delhi District, Kejriwal sought the immediate release of details of people against whom FIRs have been registered and those who have been detained following the protest.

"I am given to understand that a number of FIRs have been registered against the people who were protesting at Jantar Mantar yesterday demanding accountability from Prime Minister Modi about failures in the education system," Kejriwal said in the letter.

He further said, "I am also given to understand that a number of people have been held in custody after yesterday's protest without any registration of FIRs."

"I request that the above two lists be put in public domain immediately so that appropriate legal help can be provided to those people," the AAP National Convenor said.

The development comes a day after protests at Jantar Mantar, where police had detained several protesters following incidents of alleged stone-pelting and an unlawful assembly.

Police register 5 FIRs, probe underway

Delhi Police have registered 5 FIRs in connection with the incidents and are probing the matter. Police have registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism and are probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

According to police sources, the FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The Delhi Police has examined more than 250 videos, including mobile phone clips, CCTV footage, drone footage and police body camera footage, to identify those involved in the alleged violence, sources said.

On Monday, the police released footage showing stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. Police said miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. The police are also investigating whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were created to mobilise people before the violence occurred in New Delhi.

Protest over alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent. (ANI)