AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that women in Punjab will get a lump sum financial assistance for three months on July 1. General category women will receive ₹3,000 and SC women will get ₹4,500 under the state's women empowerment program.

Financial Aid for Punjab Women

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured women in Punjab that financial assistance for three months would be credited to their accounts on July 1. In a post on X, Kejriwal congratulated the women of Punjab, stating that the payment would be released in a single instalment covering three months.

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He said women from the general category would receive ₹3,000, while women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities would receive ₹4,500. "Heartiest congratulations to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of Punjab. On July 1, three months' money will be credited to their accounts all at once. Every woman from the general category will receive ₹3,000, and every woman from the SC category will receive ₹4,500," he wrote.

Calling it the "world's largest women's empowerment program," Kejriwal said that if there is more than one eligible woman in a family, each woman would receive the amount. "If there is more than one woman in a family, every woman will receive this honourarium. This is the world's largest women's empowerment program," he stated.

Fulfilling the 'Biggest Guarantee'

Earlier on March 8, Kejriwal had announced a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for every woman and ₹1,500 for women belonging to SC communities. He said the AAP government in Punjab had fulfilled its commitments and would continue to do so.

In a post on X, he had said the Punjab government was fulfilling its "biggest guarantee" announced on International Women's Day, adding that the initiative was aimed at the respect and empowerment of women in the state.

He further said the assistance would begin getting credited soon, reaffirming that the government had fulfilled its promises and would continue doing so in the future.

State Budget Context

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday presented the fifth state budget in the assembly, coinciding with International Women's Day and said that the government has focused on every section of society in the last four years. (ANI)