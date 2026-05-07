To manage an unprecedented surge of devotees at Kedarnath Dham, the Rudraprayag Transport Department has reserved 20 special vehicles. This initiative is for the convenience and safety of women and elderly pilgrims traveling from Sonprayag to Gaurikund.

Special Transport for Women and Elderly Pilgrims

In view of the increasing number of pilgrims during the Kedarnath Yatra in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Transport Department has taken a special initiative by reserving 20 dedicated vehicles for the convenience of women and elderly pilgrims. This step aims to make the journey smoother and safer.

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This year, an unprecedented surge of devotees is being witnessed at Kedarnath Dham. Keeping this in mind, the Rudraprayag Transport Department has implemented an important measure to ensure better management and safety during the yatra. A total of 20 special vehicles have been reserved throughout the pilgrimage period specifically for women and senior citizens. These vehicles will provide safe and comfortable transport from Sonprayag to Gaurikund. This initiative is expected to significantly ease travel difficulties, especially for elderly and female pilgrims. The administration's commendable effort will not only improve overall travel arrangements but also ensure a safer and more convenient pilgrimage experience.

"As you know, outside vehicles are not permitted to operate between Gaurikund and Sonprayag. Only local shuttle service vehicles are allowed to transport passengers on this route. Last year, we made efforts to ensure that women and the elderly do not face any difficulties and can easily access these shuttle services. Just as we reserved some vehicles for them last year, we have currently reserved 20 vehicles for this purpose this year as well. When the crowds increase, these specific vehicles will be dedicated solely to transporting women and elderly passengers," ARTO Rudraprayag Kulwant Singh Chauhan told ANI.

Pilgrimage Continues Amid Challenging Weather

Amid persistently challenging weather conditions at Kedarnath Temple, the situation continues to test both pilgrims and authorities. After three days of continuous rainfall, light snowfall was also recorded at the shrine on Monday. Despite the adverse weather, the enthusiasm among devotees remains high, with a large number of pilgrims continuing their journey on foot to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar.

The administration has put in place extensive safety arrangements along the trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Security personnel from the police, PRD, SDRF, NDRF, and the Mule Task Force have been deployed at key halting points such as Junglechatti, Bhimbali, Rambara, Bhairav Glacier, and Linchauli to ensure safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

District authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Sector Magistrates and Sub-Sector Magistrates have been issued necessary instructions to respond promptly to any emergency. Despite the harsh weather conditions, the pilgrimage continues, with authorities maintaining full alert to ensure the safety of devotees.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the Kedarnath Yatra is progressing rapidly, with over 300,000 devotees having already completed their pilgrimage. He noted that enthusiasm remains high, and pilgrims continue to arrive despite the deteriorating weather. (ANI)