Security is being increased for the second phase of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra. However, the route is currently blocked due to a landslide near Chirbasa Helipad, prompting authorities to halt pilgrim movement as a safety precaution.

Security Boosted for Second Phase of Yatra

As preparations for the second phase of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra pick up pace, authorities have stepped up security arrangements along the route. SP Rudraprayag Niharika Tomar said the second phase of the yatra is now taking shape, with a steady increase in the number of devotees, and that around 14,83,000 pilgrims have visited Shri Kedarnath Dham so far.

"Keeping the second phase in mind, we are increasing the number of police personnel on duty. Police forces are being deployed at all our checkpoints, whether along the transport routes or on the Shri Kedarnath Dham and trekking routes. At the same time, our various teams—including drone, fire and SDRF teams—are also being deployed and given the necessary instructions for the days ahead," she told ANI.

Route Blocked, Pilgrimage Halted Amid Rains

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath Dham route continued to remain blocked on Sunday after debris and stones fell near the Chirbasa Helipad amid continuous rain, prompting authorities to halt pilgrim movement along the route as a safety precaution. The Rudraprayag Police said the route was currently unsafe to clear due to ongoing rain and falling stones.

Pilgrims heading to Kedarnath have been stopped at Sonprayag and Gaurikund, while those returning have been halted at Jungle Chatti. Issuing an appeal on X, the district administration and police asked pilgrims not to proceed further until the route is cleared and permission is granted, and to avoid attempting the trek during rain or falling stones.

Police Issue Advisory on Social Media

⚠️ Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Important information and appeal for pilgrims. The Shri Kedarnath pedestrian route has been blocked due to debris and stones near the Chirbasa Helipad. Due to continuous rain and falling stones, it is currently not safe to open the route. 🙏 The safety of the pilgrims is paramount… pic.twitter.com/kfpcuADTZV — Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 13, 2026

Weather Affects Local Rivers

Due to continuous rain in Rudraprayag town and other hilly areas of the district, water flow in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased last week.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra began this year with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 19. Kedarnath is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, situated in the Rudraprayag district and is also one of the Chardhams. (ANI)