The portals of Baba Kedarnath opened on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of pilgrims amid fresh snowfall. The administration has tightened security, banning mobile phones and drones within the temple premises to maintain the shrine's sanctity.

The portals (kapat) of Baba Kedarnath opened on Wednesday, as thousands of pilgrims arrived at the Dham amid fresh snowfall that blanketed the entire Kedarnath township under a thick layer of snow. Devotees were seen making their way to the shrine, with the snow-covered landscape adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the pilgrimage.

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Snowfall Adds to Devotee Excitement

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Wednesday said that snowfall this season has been significant even during March and April, drawing excitement among devotees. "The snowfall this time was heavy even in March and April. Our devotees are very excited to see the snow. I appeal to everyone to be cautious and not take the routes that are not safe for your journey," Mishra told ANI.

Strict Security Measures and New Rules Implemented

Earlier, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said that the administration has tightened security and management arrangements in Kedarnath Dham during the pilgrimage season. She said that the use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises.

"In accordance with the guidelines issued this time, making any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard is prohibited. The use of mobile phones within our perimeter is also prohibited so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained," SP Tomar told ANI.

The official further said that a mobile counter and locker system has also been established by the temple administration. "Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. We have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham," SP Niharika Tomar said.

Advisory for Pilgrims

The administration has urged devotees to follow the rules and help maintain the sanctity of the temple premises. With the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. Despite the festive air, authorities have issued advisories for devotees to carry heavy woollens, as temperatures remain near freezing due to the recent snow.

As the sun rises on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" will mark the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world. (ANI)