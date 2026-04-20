Ahead of its April 22 opening, the Kedarnath shrine is being adorned with 5,100 kg of flowers. Fresh snowfall provides a stunning backdrop as the Panchmukhi Doli makes its final journey to the temple for the grand reopening.

Grand Preparations for Reopening

As the countdown hits the 48-hour mark, the high-altitude shrine of Lord Kedarnath is undergoing a breathtaking transformation. Thousands of devotees and temple officials are working in a flurry of activity to prepare for the ceremonial opening of the temple portals, scheduled for 8:00 AM on April 22, 2026 This year, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is aiming for a "grand and divine" aesthetic, adorning the ancient stone structure with approximately 51 quintals (5,100 kg) of multi-colored flowers sourced from across India and overseas.

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Temple committee member Vinit Chandra Posti shared that special preparations have been made for the occasion of the temple's opening. Flowers sourced from across India and abroad are being used to decorate the shrine, further enhancing the beauty of the holy site. He added that on April 22, the temple doors will be opened to devotees in the morning following traditional rituals and Vedic chanting. Before the opening, the temple is being fully decorated, and all arrangements for the pilgrimage are in their final stages.

Snowfall Adds to Divine Ambiance

Nature has added its own touch to the celebrations. Following fresh spells of snowfall throughout April, the entire Kedarnagari is currently blanketed in white, providing a stark, stunning contrast to the vibrant floral decorations. "The combination of the colourful flowers against the fresh snow creates a spiritually mesmerising environment for the pilgrims," said Vinit Chandra Posti, a member of the temple committee.

Sacred Procession of the Panchmukhi Doli

The spiritual energy is moving upward with the Panchmukhi Doli (the ceremonial palanquin) of Baba Kedarnath. After departing its winter seat at Ukhimath on April 19, the Doli reached Phata for its first night halt. Today, the palanquin will arrive at Gaurikund, where it will remain for its second night halt. Tomorrow, April 21, the Doli will make the final trek to Kedarnath Dham, arriving at the temple treasury (Bhandar) ahead of the gates opening.

Final Arrangements and Pilgrim Advisory

While the temple is being draped in marigolds and orchids, administrative officials are finalising logistical arrangements. The portals will open following elaborate Vedic chanting and traditional ceremonies led by the Rawal (head priest). With the Char Dham Yatra officially commencing on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. Despite the festive air, authorities have issued advisories for devotees to carry heavy woollens, as temperatures remain near freezing due to the recent snow.

As the sun rises on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" will mark the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world.