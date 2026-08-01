Heavy rain and dense fog in Kedarnath Dham make pilgrimage challenging. The district administration is on high alert, prohibiting trekking on some routes and urging pilgrims to stay away from rising rivers like the Mandakini and Saraswati.

Weather conditions in Kedarnath Dham, Uttarakhand, continue to remain unpredictable, with spells of heavy rain and dense fog making the pilgrimage challenging for devotees. Following the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration and disaster management authorities have been placed on high alert, while security agencies are maintaining constant surveillance across the shrine area.

Official Warnings and Prohibitions

Speaking to ANI, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar stated that the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region tends to cause constant weather changes in the area. He urged pilgrims not to venture near riverbanks and to remain in safe locations. He further announced that the District Magistrate has prohibited trekking on certain routes in the region. "Due to the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region, the weather changes constantly. This is being monitored and managed accordingly. Our security and rescue teams exercise great caution regarding the pilgrims, particularly in danger zones, such as areas where river water levels rise, specifically along the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers. We urge pilgrims not to venture near the riverbanks but to stay in safe locations. Furthermore, as this is a high-altitude Himalayan region, trekking on certain routes has been prohibited by the District Magistrate. Pilgrims are advised to visit the temple and then return to their destinations safely," said Rajwar.

Landslide Halts Pilgrimage

Earlier, a massive landslide occurred around 200 metres ahead of the Gaurikund Gate, with a large amount of debris and boulders falling onto the trekking route and completely blocking access to the pilgrimage path. Following the incident, the administration immediately suspended the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure and shifted stranded pilgrims to safe locations.

Rising River Levels in Rudraprayag

Meanwhile, rising water levels in the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag headquarters have crossed the warning mark, which prompted the local administration to remain on high alert. The authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in vulnerable areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer areas.

According to the Rudraprayag Municipal Council, continuous rainfall across the region has led to a steady rise in the water level of rivers, drains and streams. The administration has been making repeated announcements in the municipal area, advising people, particularly those residing along the riverbanks, to remain vigilant and shift to safer places as a precaution.

Currently, municipal Council officials are closely monitoring the situation and authorities continue to appeal to residents in vulnerable locations to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the administration.