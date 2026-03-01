Uttarakhand officials inspected Kedarnath Dham to finalize arrangements for the pilgrimage starting April 22. Preparations are underway to clear heavy snow and restore essential services like water, electricity, and healthcare for a safe yatra.

The Uttarakhand district administration officials visited Kedarnath Dham on Thursday to conduct an on-site inspection of the arrangements made for the pilgrimage in the region. The officials were accompanied by the President of Kedar Sabha, representatives of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee and traditional right holders.

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Pilgrimage Preparations Underway

During the visit, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra stated that the Kedarnath pilgrimage will commence on April 22, and all preparations are being finalised accordingly. He noted that currently, around 3 to 4 feet of snow has accumulated in the temple area, and teams from concerned departments are continuously engaged in clearing it. Once the snow is cleared, the process of allotting shops in the Dham will start accordingly. He further added that before the start of the pilgrimage, all essential facilities, such as drinking water, electricity, accommodation, and healthcare services, will be restored on time through dedicated teams, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience. The district administration is committed to making the upcoming Kedarnath pilgrimage safe, well-organised, and a smooth experience for all pilgrims.

Enhanced Security Arrangements

Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar, while reviewing security arrangements, stated that police and ITBP personnel are deployed at Kedarnath Dham, maintaining security effectively. She added that based on past experiences and feedback, security arrangements will be further strengthened and made more efficient this year. Adequate measures are also being put in place to manage the movement, accommodation, and emergencies of devotees.

About the Annual Char Dham Yatra

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19 this year. The yatra will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimage to four holy sites -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri -- is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

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