The Shri Kedarnath Dham will reopen on April 22, 2026. The date was announced at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar Temple on Mahashivratri. The Shri Badrinath Dham will open a day later on April 23, as preparations for the Char Dham Yatra begin.

The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen for devotees on April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM.

Official Announcement Ceremony

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the opening date for the Kedarnath temple gates was officially announced, based on Panchang calculations, at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday. The announcement was made in the presence of several key dignitaries, including Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi. Vice Chairman Vijay Kapruwan, CEO Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, temple committee members, religious leaders, public representatives, Vedic scholars, Panchgai Hak-Hakook holders, and administrative officials were also present.

Besides the opening date, the official schedule for the departure of Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli toward the Dham was also decided on this occasion. To mark the occasion, the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath was grandly decorated with approximately 9.5 quintals of flowers. Donors organised community feasts (bhandaras), and hundreds of devotees offered prayers as the atmosphere resonated with the devotional chant "Jai Shri Kedar."

Preparations for Char Dham Yatra

Addressing the gathering, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi extended Mahashivratri greetings to pilgrims worldwide and invited them to the Char Dham Yatra, including Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath. He directed officials to expedite preparations for the yatra, noting that the pilgrimage is a vital blend of faith, tradition, and livelihood.

Emphasising the importance of the Hak-Hakook holders, he reaffirmed the committee's commitment to protecting their traditional rights. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the committee is coordinating with the state government to ensure a safe, organised, and convenient yatra for all devotees.

Badrinath Opening and Final Arrangements

The Chairman also noted that the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 23. With the Kedarnath date now finalised, BKTC will move into high gear to complete all pilgrimage arrangements.