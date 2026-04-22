The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees with Vedic hymns. Thousands gathered at the flower-adorned shrine. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended, offering prayers. Authorities have introduced a digital registration system for crowd management.

The doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham were officially opened for devotees, accompanied by the chants of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals. Thousands of pilgrims from across India and abroad gathered at the shrine, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion.

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As the gates opened, chants of Lord Shiva and "Baba Kedar" resonated across the temple. Adorned with quintals of vibrant flowers, the temple presented a striking sight to devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami, attended the opening ceremony. On the occasion, he offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people. With the opening of the portals, the high-altitude Himalayan shrine has once again become the heart of Shiva devotion, welcoming the world into its sacred fold.

Crowd Management Measures

The Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, urged devotees to visit and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath as the Kedarnath Temple portals opened. Earlier, speaking on crowd management, he said digital systems have been introduced to regulate pilgrim flow. "The government has introduced online registration. Through a registration and token system, we will ensure smooth management. We have a complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place, and our priority is the last devotee, providing simple, safe, and accessible darshan," he said.

Char Dham Yatra Preparations

On Thursday, Chief Minister Dhami expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. Speaking to the media after an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other key locations, he said all preparations and facilities are being closely monitored.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence. I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure all preparations are complete. We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims from across the country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place, and the Yatra will be a success," he said. (ANI)