Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremonial opening of the sacred Kedarnath Dham. He offered prayers and praised the excellent arrangements, which include online registration and a token system for a smoother pilgrimage experience.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the ceremonial opening of the sacred Kedarnath Dham, offering prayers and reviewing arrangements as thousands of devotees thronged the Himalayan shrine on the auspicious occasion.

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Accompanied by his wife, Geeta Dhami, the Chief Minister participated in the rituals and offered special prayers to Lord Nandi as the temple doors were opened with traditional Vedic chants. The shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was adorned with quintals of vibrant flowers, creating a visually striking and spiritually charged atmosphere.

"This is indeed a delightful experience... The Temple Committee has made excellent arrangements here, ensuring that even ordinary people can now easily have 'darshan' of 'Baba' in a relatively short span of time... As of now, thousands of devotees have already had the privilege of catching a glimpse of 'Baba'," Dhami told ANI, as he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for pilgrims and highlighted the improved accessibility at the shrine.

Beginning of Char Dham Yatra

The opening of the Kedarnath temple marks the beginning of the annual Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant pilgrimages in India, drawing devotees from across the country and abroad. As the temple gates opened, chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Baba Kedar" echoed across the valley, reflecting deep devotion among pilgrims.

Improved Management for Pilgrims

Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, urged devotees to visit the shrine and seek blessings, highlighting the improved management systems in place this year. He noted that online registration and a token-based system have been introduced to regulate the flow of pilgrims and ensure smooth darshan for all.

Yatra Preparedness and Safety Measures

Earlier, Dhami had conducted an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and surrounding areas, expressing confidence in the preparedness for the Yatra. He stated that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety, convenience, and accessibility of pilgrims. (ANI)