Kedarnath Dham's doors have opened for devotees, with thousands gathering for the pilgrimage. Accompanied by Vedic hymns, the event marks the start of the Char Dham Yatra. Officials confirm all arrangements, including digital crowd management, are in place.

The doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham have been officially opened for devotees, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals. Thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the globe have gathered at the shrine, creating an atmosphere charged with intense spiritual energy and devotion.

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As the gates opened, the air was filled with the powerful echoes of "Lord Shiva's" name and the triumphant chants of "Baba Kedar." Adorned with quintals of vibrant flowers, the temple offers a breathtaking and soul-stirring sight to everyone present. Kedarnath Dham has transformed into a massive "power center" of faith, drawing devotees into a deep state of spiritual bliss. With the opening of the portals, the high-altitude Himalayan shrine has once again become the heart of Shiva devotion, welcoming the world into its sacred fold.

Official Assures Pilgrims on Yatra Preparations

The Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, urged devotees to visit and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath as the portals of the world-famous Kedarnath Temple open. Dwivedi stated that all preparations have been completed for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which formally commenced with the opening of the shrine doors on April 19. "At the government, administrative, and district levels, as well as across all departments associated with the pilgrimage, preparations have been completed. Final touches are being given," he said.

Appealing to devotees, Dwivedi said, "I would like to appeal to pilgrims from across the country to come and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath. The government, administration, and temple committee have made complete arrangements."

Digital Crowd Management Systems in Place

On crowd management, he said digital systems have been introduced to regulate pilgrim flow. "The government has introduced online registration. Through a registration and token system, we will ensure smooth management. We have a complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place, and our priority is the last devotee, providing simple, safe, and accessible darshan," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. (ANI)