Congress's KC Venugopal slammed Amit Shah's Delhi Police, accusing them of detaining and assaulting journalists, especially women, to suppress protest coverage. He termed the city a 'torture chamber' and the Modi-Shah govt 'criminal-minded dictators'.

Venugopal accuses Delhi Police of targeting journalists, suppressing dissent

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of detaining and assaulting journalists covering protests in the national capital, alleging that the action was aimed at suppressing media coverage of the demonstrations.

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that journalists from news agencies, Malayalam media outlets, independent bloggers and YouTubers, particularly women, were being targeted while reporting on the protests. Every time one thinks that Amit Shah’s Delhi Police couldn’t hit new lows, they go lower. Detaining and assaulting reporters from agencies, Malayalam journalists, independent bloggers and YouTubers - especially women - to hide your own crimes, is completely unforgivable. These honest journalists who are showing the ugly truth of this regime are being harassed to suppress the reality from being shown to the world. The Delhi Police has turned the entire city into a torture chamber where innocent citizens exercising their fundamental rights are being chased, thrashed and detained. All this, while vigilante groups aligned with the ruling regime are given a free hand to assault protesters - under full police protection. Modi-Shah are criminal-minded dictators who have decided to go to any lengths to save their regime from collapsing. They know their Vote Chori is out in the open and the public has completely turned against them. They should know very well that the youth of India are not cowards like them. No amount of brutality will deter their will to resist this regime. We, the people of India, will succeed. Our satyagrah will win. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 11, 2026

In his post, Venugopal wrote, “Every time one thinks that Amit Shah’s Delhi Police couldn’t hit new lows, they go lower. Detaining and assaulting reporters from agencies, Malayalam journalists, independent bloggers and YouTubers - especially women - to hide your own crimes is completely unforgivable. These honest journalists who are showing the ugly truth of this regime are being harassed to suppress the reality from being shown to the world. “

Senior Congress leader further accused the Delhi Police of using force against citizens exercising their fundamental rights and alleged that groups aligned with the ruling regime were being allowed to assault protesters. “The Delhi Police has turned the entire city into a torture chamber where innocent citizens exercising their fundamental rights are being chased, thrashed and detained. All this, while vigilante groups aligned with the ruling regime are given a free hand to assault protesters - under full police protection. Modi-Shah are criminal-minded dictators who have decided to go to any lengths to save their regime from collapsing. They know their Vote Chori is out in the open and the public has completely turned against them,” he asserted.

The Congress leader asserted that the alleged police action would not deter young people from continuing their protests. “They should know very well that the youth of India are not cowards like them. No amount of brutality will deter their will to resist this regime. We, the people of India, will succeed. Our satyagraha will win,” Venugopal added.

Aaditya Thackeray alleges student detentions in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that students protesting peacefully in Mumbai were being detained, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to suppress dissent. In a separate post on X, Thackeray said his party would stand by the detained students and provide legal assistance. He also asked them to share details of their whereabouts. “The bjp is in such fear that even in Mumbai they’re detaining students who are protesting peacefully but fearlessly against a regime. The mumbai police, it seems, now is being made to take orders from the very top- the very top that is hiding behind barricades of the police force. Do let us know where all you are being taken. We are coming. Also, we will stand by you legally,” he said.

Activists vow to continue demonstrations

Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement. In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue.“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” said Dipke.

The activist's remarks came amid a period of personal mourning following the death of his paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, who passed away at the age of 85.

Meanwhile, the CJP held a press conference in Delhi on Sunday following the release of key members of the group from detention in the national capital. (ANI)