AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal is in Goa for a two-day visit to hold strategy sessions with Congress leaders for the 2027 Assembly polls. The visit focuses on organisational reviews and aims to present a united front for the upcoming elections.

As political activity intensifies across the state, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrived in Goa to lead crucial strategy sessions with senior Congress leaders. The two-day visit is primarily focused on internal organisational reviews and fine-tuning the party's roadmap for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

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Addressing the media following the initial round of discussions, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar dismissed speculation regarding the urgency of the visit, stating that it was a long-planned exercise. "His visit was pre-scheduled, fixed eight days ago. The agenda is strictly organisational review and election preparedness," Chodankar clarified, adding, "He has begun consulting with everyone to ensure we are aligned. Our primary target is to win by bringing everyone together and presenting a united front."

High-Level Meetings Planned

Chodankar further detailed that the current visit involves high-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meetings, which will be followed by an extended meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to disseminate strategic directives to the grassroots level.

Addressing Internal Challenges

The visit comes at a time when the Goa Congress is navigating internal challenges, including reports of growing dissent and the emergence of breakaway political factions. Political analysts suggest that Venugopal's intervention is a calculated move to reconcile party factions and solidify the Congress vote base before the 2027 polls.

Party Restructuring Efforts

As the Congress party gears up for the upcoming electoral battle, this visit marks a significant step in re-energising the cadre. With the appointment of Girish Chodankar as the new GPCC president in May, the party is looking to restructure its various wings, including district, block, youth, and mahila committees, to create a more robust and responsive organisation.