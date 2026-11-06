The Public Accounts Committee, led by KC Venugopal, held a meeting on an Alappuzha houseboat to address audit delays, government expenditure, and accountability improvements following the PAC Chairpersons' National Conference.

PAC Convenes on Vembanad Backwaters

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened its official meeting aboard a moving houseboat on the iconic Vembanad backwaters in Alappuzha. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, along with several Congress leaders, marked their presence at the PAC meeting on a moving houseboat, which discussed subjects related to tourism today.

Deliberations on Audit and Accountability

Earlier on Wednesday, Venugopal discussed the deliberations and outcomes of the National Conference of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairpersons, highlighting key issues concerning government expenditure, audit procedures and accountability, also questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged reluctance to accept Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's challenge for an open debate. Speaking about the PAC Chairpersons' National Conference, Venugopal described the meeting as one of the most meaningful gatherings, expressing confidence that the discussions would lead to positive outcomes. He highlighted the important role of the Public Accounts Committee in examining budget estimates, reviewing government expenditure and identifying shortcomings in the utilisation of public funds.

Addressing Procedural Delays

Venugopal said, "As the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), I believe this has been one of the most meaningful meetings to date, and it is set to yield positive outcomes. As you know, the primary objective of the Public Accounts Committee is to examine budget estimates and identify shortcomings in government expenditure. Often, challenges arise due to delays in the audit process, the time taken to submit audit reports, and subsequent delays in reporting the action taken on those findings. We discussed these three issues in detail and arrived at a clear solution."

He further emphasised the need to address procedural delays in the audit and accountability mechanisms, particularly the time taken to complete audits, submit reports and communicate action taken on the findings. According to Venugopal, these three issues were discussed in detail during the conference, with participants deliberating on possible solutions to improve the functioning of the committee and strengthen accountability in government expenditure. (ANI)

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