A terrible road accident took place in Assam's Kaziranga on Friday. A passenger minibus crashed head-on into a container truck in the Rongajan area. Officials fear that many people have died in the crash, with death roll reaching 20, and several others got seriously injured.

A terrible road accident took place in Assam's Kaziranga on Friday. A passenger minibus crashed head-on into a container truck in the Rongajan area. Officials fear that at least 20 people have died in the crash. However, more numbers of the victims are yet to be reported, while several others got seriously injured. The incident has caused panic in the entire area.

The minibus was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Suddenly, a container truck coming from the opposite side crashed into it. The impact was so massive that the front part of the minibus got completely crushed. Several passengers got trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Local residents and police officers quickly rushed to the spot to rescue them.

Authorities fear the death toll could touch 20. Golaghat Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka stated that they initially got reports of seven deaths. However, the number might go up as rescue teams pull out more bodies from the wreckage. Ambulances rushed the injured passengers to the Kohora Model Hospital. Doctors say some of them are in critical condition. Most of the severely injured patients were later shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Scroll to load tweet…

Initial police reports suggest the minibus was running at a very high speed. The driver allegedly ignored the traffic restrictions imposed around the Kaziranga park area. Police suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to this tragic crash. However, officers are still investigating the exact cause of the accident. Rescue teams are actively working at the site. The administration is waiting for final updates on the exact number of casualties and their identities.

Assam's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, quickly reached the accident spot to monitor the rescue and relief work. He said, “The bus was speeding and flouting the restrictions imposed near the park area. We suspect the driver of the minibus lost control and hit a container truck, resulting in the accident.”