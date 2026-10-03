Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah marked the reopening of Kaziranga National Park for the 2026-27 tourism season. Jeep safaris have begun, and the government is optimistic about surpassing last season's tourist arrival figures.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday formally marked the reopening of Kaziranga National Park for the 2026–27 tourism season at Kohora Range, welcoming visitors and wildlife enthusiasts from across the country and abroad.

The Minister joined Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Forest Department officials to mark the reopening of the state’s renowned wildlife destination and expressed hope that tourist arrivals would surpass last season’s figures.

Jeep safaris commenced today, while elephant safaris are expected to resume in the coming 10–20 days, subject to the completion of necessary preparations.

The ceremonial reopening was also attended by Minister Atul Bora and Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who joined the Forest Minister on the occasion marking the beginning of another tourism season at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

Welcoming tourists to the park, the Minister highlighted the opportunities for visitors to experience Assam’s wilderness, wildlife and natural beauty. Baruah thanked all stakeholders associated with Kaziranga for their cooperation in creating a tourist-friendly environment.

He said the Forest Department and Tourism Department would continue working together to improve infrastructure, upgrade existing facilities and introduce new attractions in response to the growing number of visitors. “Keeping in mind the increasing number of tourists every year, the Forest Department and Tourism Department must continue working together to improve infrastructure, add new features and undertake necessary developmental works,” the Minister said.

He expressed confidence that tourist arrivals would increase this season, citing encouraging booking trends. He also stressed that the growth of tourism must translate into greater economic opportunities for local residents, enabling more people to participate in tourism-related activities, become self-reliant and improve their standard of living.

Expanding Tourism Circuits

The Minister said the departments were exploring opportunities to develop new tourism circuits connecting Kaziranga with nearby destinations. The objective is to encourage visitors to spend two to four days exploring the region while making tourism more accessible and beneficial to local communities.

Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Highlighting wildlife conservation as a key factor behind Kaziranga’s tourism appeal, Baruah said the park’s one-horned rhinoceros remained a major attraction for visitors from across the world. He attributed the decline in rhino poaching to initiatives undertaken by the Assam Government and said conservation efforts had strengthened Kaziranga’s reputation as a wildlife destination.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of maintaining the ecological balance of the protected area alongside the expansion of tourism. He said preserving the park’s natural environment was essential to ensuring that visitors could experience its wildlife and biodiversity in their natural surroundings.

With the Forest Department, Tourism Department, local communities and other stakeholders working together, the government expects Kaziranga to build on its previous tourism performance during the new season. Baruah extended his best wishes to all stakeholders and called for continued cooperation to sustain Kaziranga’s welcoming environment, protect its natural heritage and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the local population. (ANI)