GMC Rajouri hosts its first national Gynaecology conference. Meanwhile, tourists flock to Dal Lake. In border areas, BRO's Project Sampark completes new bridges, improving all-weather connectivity, access to services, and providing local employment.

GMC Rajouri Hosts National Medical Conference

The Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri organised its first-ever 2-day National Conference-cum-Workshop, "Antaradrishti-2026," held from February 13-14. The event aims to bring together medical professionals and students to discuss advances in obstetrics and gynaecology, fostering knowledge sharing and practical training.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Winter Tourism Flourishes in Srinagar

Meanwhile, tourists continue to flock to the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, enjoying the serene beauty and unique winter charm of Kashmir. Despite the cold, visitors are seen taking shikara rides and experiencing the calm of the early morning.

BRO's Project Sampark Boosts Rajouri's Connectivity

In border areas, residents of Qila Dharhal Tehsil in Rajouri district are set to benefit from improved connectivity under Project Sampark, being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The Jambhir Steel Bridge, a 60-meter steel superstructure along the Balavenue-Lam-Dharal axis, provides all-weather connectivity, eliminating the isolation villages face during monsoons or heavy snowfall and linking them directly to the Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway. The recently completed Bhawani Sethu Bridge, a 60-meter PHC concrete bridge over Bhawani Nala, has reduced travel distance from 30 km to 11 km, connecting Bhawani, Nowshera, and Qila Dharhal.

Community Benefits and Local Employment

These bridges directly benefit the community, allowing students to reach schools and colleges safely and enabling ambulances to transport patients from remote areas such as Lam, Dharal, and Jhangar to district hospitals without delay. The projects have also become a major source of local employment. By hiring local labour and vendors, BRO is reducing the need for youth to migrate for daily wage work. The new routes provide "dead ground" protection, ensuring safe movement of civilian and military vehicles without being easily observed from across the Line of Control (LoC).

'A Great Job': Resident Hails New Infrastructure

Speaking to ANI, a resident named Vikas said, "The work is in progress, the upper work of the slab is completed, and almost all the work is finished. The bridge was essential, as during the rainy season, residents faced numerous tragedies and needed a safe way to travel." He added, "The bridge is 62 metres long. BRO has done a great job. Everything was checked by BRO, and they have done a good job." (ANI)