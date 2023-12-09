Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries

    One more man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment for injuries in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The death toll of Keralites who died in the accident has thus climbed to 5.

    Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Srinagar: One more man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment for injuries in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Chittoor. The death toll of Keralites who died in the accident has thus climbed to 5. Minister of General Education and Labour V Sivankutty said that necessary things will be done to bring Manoj's body to Kerala. The bodies of the other four youths were cremated yesterday.

    Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today

    An SUV carrying four tourists from Kerala and a local taxi driver crashed into a gorge after skidding off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Ganderbal district, on December 5. The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are natives of Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district. 

    The mortal remains of the 4  killed were brought to Palakkad yesterday. Their bodies were transported by plane from Srinagar to Kerala today, via Delhi.

    Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir.  Meanwhile, K. Arun is undergoing treatment. They had spent the previous six days traveling to different locations after leaving the Olavakkode railway station on Thursday night. They encountered the mishap on Tuesday while traveling to Ladakh by road in two cars via the Zoji La pass. The driver of the car, who was among the fatalities in the collision, lost control of the vehicle at a turn close to the Zoji la Pass because the snow-covered terrain made the road slippery, according to officials.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    They have an understanding Telangana BJP chief slams Congress, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    'They have an understanding':Telangana BJP chief slams Cong, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

    Explained How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of Sun

    Explained: How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of the Sun

    Explained Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Explained: Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Kerala CM's direct involvement in appointing NGO Union leader as Kerala House Controller: Report rkn

    Kerala CM's direct involvement in appointing NGO Union leader as Kerala House Controller: Report

    Recent Stories

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    Shortage of manpower in India Navy; 10896 posts vacant: Govt

    'Animal' box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller grosses Rs 361 crore in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller grosses Rs 361 crore in India

    They have an understanding Telangana BJP chief slams Congress, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    'They have an understanding':Telangana BJP chief slams Cong, opposes Owaisi's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker

    Explained How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of Sun

    Explained: How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of the Sun

    football Thank You Simon Supporters extend gratitude to Coach Grayson as he bids adieu to Bengaluru FC snt

    'Thank You Simon': Supporters extend gratitude to Coach Grayson as he bids adieu to Bengaluru FC

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon