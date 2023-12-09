Kashmir accident: Toll of Keralites dead climbs to 5 after one more succumbs to injuries

One more man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment for injuries in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The death toll of Keralites who died in the accident has thus climbed to 5.

Srinagar: One more man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment for injuries in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Chittoor. The death toll of Keralites who died in the accident has thus climbed to 5. Minister of General Education and Labour V Sivankutty said that necessary things will be done to bring Manoj's body to Kerala. The bodies of the other four youths were cremated yesterday.

An SUV carrying four tourists from Kerala and a local taxi driver crashed into a gorge after skidding off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Ganderbal district, on December 5. The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are natives of Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district.

The mortal remains of the 4 killed were brought to Palakkad yesterday. Their bodies were transported by plane from Srinagar to Kerala today, via Delhi.

Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, K. Arun is undergoing treatment. They had spent the previous six days traveling to different locations after leaving the Olavakkode railway station on Thursday night. They encountered the mishap on Tuesday while traveling to Ladakh by road in two cars via the Zoji La pass. The driver of the car, who was among the fatalities in the collision, lost control of the vehicle at a turn close to the Zoji la Pass because the snow-covered terrain made the road slippery, according to officials.