Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the suicide of Kashipur farmer Sukhwant Singh. Singh alleged harassment and extortion by police in a Facebook video before taking his life over a land fraud case.

CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry, Assures Action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday assured of "strict action" if anyone is found guilty in the ongoing Kashipur farmer suicide probe. Speaking to the media today, CM Dhami said that the suicide of a farmer in Kashipur is a deeply tragic incident, and orders have already been issued for an investigation into the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the suicide of Sukhwant Singh, a farmer from Kashipur, who shot himself in a Haldwani hotel room. Singh had alleged harassment and extortion by Udham Singh Nagar police in a Facebook Live video before his death, citing a ₹4 crore land fraud case and pressure from police and property dealers. Dhami has directed the Kumaon Commissioner, Deepak Rawat, to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the matter. The Chief Minister has instructed that a fair and transparent investigation be conducted into all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the truth.

Chief Minister Dhami has also sought a detailed report on the entire matter from Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult time and has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected family.

Police Launch Separate Probe

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Dr V Murugeshan told ANI that in the case of suicide by 40-year-old farmer Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, the IG of Kumaon Range, Riddim Agarwal, has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report to Police Headquarters.

Details of the Incident and Allegations

The tragedy unfolded at a hotel in Gaulapar, where Sukhwant Singh was staying with his wife and son. Following a reported commotion in the hotel room late at night, Singh's wife and son stepped out. Shortly after, Singh used a firearm to end his life. The family alleges that cheating by property dealers, coupled with relentless police pressure, pushed him to the brink.

In his final video, Singh named senior officials, including the SSP of Udham Singh Nagar, claiming he was being mentally shattered by constant demands for money and police harassment. The Kathgodam police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination. The investigation is currently focusing on two primary pieces of evidence -- Facebook Live Video and the suicide note.