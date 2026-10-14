Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Police's order to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. An earlier plea by Chib on protest restrictions is already pending in court.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib has moved an application before the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Police's October 11 order denotifying Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations. Chib's plea challenging provisions of the Delhi Police's standing order governing protests is already pending before the High Court. Through the fresh application in the same proceedings, he has challenged the decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's designation as a protest site.

Police Order and New Protest Sites

On October 11, the Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations and identified three alternative locations for such gatherings: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi. The development comes amid an ongoing legal challenge by the IYC president concerning restrictions on holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, which has served as a venue for several protests over the years.

Challenge Based on Fundamental Rights

In his earlier plea, Chib had challenged the refusal to grant permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. The petition raised concerns over the exercise of fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and peaceful assembly under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

The latest application challenges the police decision to withdraw the site's designated status while the broader dispute over protest permissions remains pending before the High Court. The Delhi Police has named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative venues for holding protests and demonstrations following the denotification of Jantar Mantar.