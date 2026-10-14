CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has called for a gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place on Oct 16 to hoist the Tricolour. The call to protest comes after fellow activists were allegedly jailed for hoisting the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Calls for Protest at Connaught Place

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke has called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour, alleging that activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were jailed for hoisting the national flag.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote "Lehra do Tiranga." and the appealed to patriots and people who love the Tricolour to assemble at the park at 5 pm on October 16 and hoist the national flag wrote, Lehra do Tiranga 🇮🇳 16 Oct | Central Park, CP | 5 PM https://t.co/eFO1RfUBos — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026 “As you all know, Saurabh and Aashu have been jailed simply for hoisting the Tricolour. So, I appeal to all patriots—to everyone who loves the Tricolour—to gather at Central Park, Connaught Place, on October 16th at 5 PM with the flag; we will hoist it there and demonstrate that waving the Tricolour is not a crime.,” he said.

Dipke also urged people who could not travel to Delhi to organise a ‘Tiranga March’ in their respective cities in the evening. Calling the Tricolour a matter of national pride, he said, “Let these people—these autocrats—know that our Tricolour is our pride and hoisting it is not a crime.”

Dipke further said he was not worried about the possibility of being jailed after making the appeal, reiterating that he would hoist the national flag. “I might be jailed after this, but I am not worried about that. The Tricolour is my pride, and I will certainly hoist it,” Dipke said.

Background: Activists Detained at Jantar Mantar

Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya, along with other team members, have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar." The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (ANI)