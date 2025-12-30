VP CP Radhakrishnan attended the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 valedictory in Rameswaram, hailing the Kashi-Tamil bond as a civilisational continuum. He said it deepens national integration, realising PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan graced the valedictory ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 as the Chief Guest at Rameswaram on 30 December 2025, as per a release by Special Service and Features RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education; Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; R Dharmar, Member of Parliament; Nainar Nagendran, MLA, Tamil Nadu were among the eminent dignitaries present.

VP Lauds Civilisational and Spiritual Continuum

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of KTS 4.0, the Vice-President said that this connection is not merely historical, but a profound civilisational and spiritual continuum that has united Bharat for thousands of years. He noted that such exchanges reaffirm India's shared heritage and deepen national integration.

Quoting Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, the Vice-President observed that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam reflects the poet's vision of a united, integrated and confident India. He said that Bharati's dream is being realised today through the far-sighted vision and focused initiatives of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the Vice-President stated that initiatives such as Kashi-Tamil Sangamam strengthen national integration through cultural exchange, shared heritage, and mutual respect. He added that such efforts are guiding the nation steadily towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Governor RN Ravi on Cultural Bond Revival

Addressing the gathering, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said, Kashi Tamil Sangamam has grown in stature as people of Tamil Nadu have started reliving the thousands of years of cultural bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

He said with a laudable theme, 'Tamil Karkalam', the Tamil language is being promoted by KTS in schools of Uttar Pradesh, which has received widespread appreciation. As part of KTS 4.0 over 300 students from Kashi have visited various renowned educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to learn about the richness of Tamil culture and the Tamil Language, the Governor said.

Tamil Civilisation Foundational to Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Tamil civilisation is not regional but foundational to Bharat's civilisational journey. He said, with #TamilKarkalam as the theme of KTS 4.0 this year, the Sangamam has not just encouraged learning Tamil but has also opened the gateway to India's ancient wisdom.

The Minister said that inclusivity and accessibility to India's civilisational wisdom are at the heart of Kashi Tamil Sanagamam and NEP 2020.

Pradhan said India's unity grows stronger when diversity is respected, knowledge is shared and civilisation is carried forward with humility. Espousing the same ethos, Kashi Tamil Sangamam strengthened the idea that India's future becomes stronger when its languages and linguistic diversity become bridges to knowledge.

The Minister expressed confidence that Kashi Tamil Sangamam will inspire our youth to become proud torchbearers of India's glorious civilisation. He further said that the confluence like Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sown the seeds to celebrate our shared heritage, instil a sense of pride in our intellectual, spiritual and cultural heritage as well as strengthen national cohesion and unity.

KTS Celebrates Centuries-Old Relationship: Dr L Murugan

Addressing the gathering Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a celebration of a relationship that has lived in the Indian imagination for centuries.

For countless pilgrims, scholars and seekers, the journey between Tamil Nadu and Kashi was never just a physical passage; it was a movement of ideas, philosophies, languages and living traditions. The KTS draws on this spirit, bringing to life a bond that has quietly shaped India's cultural landscape for generations. The initiative embodies the essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, encouraging people to understand and appreciate the richness of cultures beyond their own.

A Collaborative Initiative for Cultural Exchange

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Dr Vineet Joshi; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; and Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, and senior officials of the Ministry were present at the valedictory ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0.

Anchored by the Ministry of Education, with IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University serving as the principal knowledge partners, and participation of 10 Ministries including Railways, Culture, Tourism, Textiles and Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting and UP Government, Kashi Tamil Sangamam brings together students, artisans, scholars, spiritual leaders, teachers and cultural practitioners of the two regions together, facilitating exchange of ideas, cultural practices and traditional knowledge between them. (ANI)