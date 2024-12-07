'Kashi, a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision

CM Yogi urged everyone to prioritize national interests, transcending personal, social, or religious boundaries, while staying connected to India’s Vedic and spiritual traditions rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

Kashi a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that Indianness and Sanatan have the power to unite all. He added that a secure nation ensures the security of religion and individuals, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of dedicating every action to the nation. 

CM Yogi urged everyone to prioritize national interests, transcending personal, social, or religious boundaries, while staying connected to India’s Vedic and spiritual traditions rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

CM Yogi made these remarks during the centenary celebrations of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir Dham. The event also featured the 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagya, which attracted lakhs of devotees and participants. CM Yogi commended the smooth arrangements made for the grand celebration.

The Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj, founded by Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj in 1924, is celebrating its centenary this year. CM Yogi, reflected on his contributions and spiritual vision, noting that Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj was born in 1888 in a small village in Ballia and dedicated his life to promoting yoga and spiritual practices.

CM Yogi further highlighted that Sadguru Sadafal Dev Ji Maharaj composed 'Swarved' in Uttarakhand, a practice that continues to thrive today. "A true yogi and saint cannot remain idle," CM Yogi said, emphasizing the role of spiritual traditions in fostering nationalism and social service. He credited Acharya Swatantra Dev Ji Maharaj and Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj for continuing this legacy and leading campaigns to spread awareness. 

CM Yogi praised PM Modi for transforming his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, over the last 10 years. "Kashi Vishwanath Dham, now recognized as the world’s largest bathing ghat Namo Ghat, has also been equipped with a helipad, allowing large events to take place. The ghats of Kashi have been renovated and now present a grand and majestic form", he remarked.

The Chief Minister noted that since 2014, road, rail, and air connectivity in Kashi has improved by 100 times, and waterways connecting Kashi to Haldia have expanded travel opportunities.  Kashi has now emerged as a prominent pilgrimage destination, witnessing remarkable development in sectors such as health and education.

CM Yogi acknowledged that under PM Modi's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth, symbolizing the vision of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.

He further stressed that "good leadership brings about positive outcomes" while combining heritage respect with public welfare initiatives. Speaking about PM Modi’s role in promoting yoga globally, CM Yogi highlighted that over 175 countries now participate in yoga practices, following the Prime Minister's declaration of 21 June as World Yoga Day.

He also praised PM Modi’s efforts in making the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj recognized as an intangible cultural heritage and in the successful installation of Lord Shri Ramlala’s divine temple in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024.

Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this ceremony on December 18, 2023 during the Shatabdi Mahotsav. On this occasion, PM Modi inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir and commended the works of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and the Swarved Mahamandir Trust. CM Yogi mentioned that similar programs had been celebrated in 2021 under the Prime Minister's guidance.

Acharya Swatantra Dev Ji Maharaj, Swatantra Pravar Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj, and Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar were present at the event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi SHOCKER! Businessman shot dead during morning walk by bike-borne assailants in Shahdara anr

Delhi SHOCKER! Businessman shot dead during morning walk by bike-borne assailants in Shahdara

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving 1425 Malayalis and nurser from Kuwait Gulf Bank anr

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1000 Malayalis from Kuwait's Gulf Bank

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Bihar Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format AJR

Bihar: Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format

Recent Stories

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men? AJR

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men?

Saudi Arabia Launches Milaf Cola: The First Date-Based Soft Drink anr

Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First Date-Based Soft Drink

Tamil Nadu Pongal Gift 2024 Rs 1000 Cash Gift and Package Magalir Urimai Thogai anr

Tamil Nadu govt plans to disburse Rs 1000 to ration card holders for Pongal

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan anr

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check ATG

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon