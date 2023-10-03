Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karuvanur Bank scam: Court seeks explanation regarding shifting of four accused to one jail

    The Kerala High Court has asked for an explanation from the jail authorities for keeping the four accused in the Karuvannur bank fraud case together.

    Karuvanur Bank scam: Court seeks explanation regarding shifting of four accused to one jail rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked for an explanation from the jail authorities for keeping the four accused in the Karuvannur bank fraud case together. The court's intervention came after the ED expressed its displeasure over the transfer of the accused, Aravindakshan and Jils, from the sub-jail to the Ernakulam district jail, where the main accused are. The questioning of former police officers in connection with the case is continuing at the Kochi office.

    CPM leader Aravindakshan and bank employee Jils, who were arrested in the Karuvannur bank fraud case, were initially remanded to Ernakulam sub-jail. But later, they were shifted to Ernakulam District Jail. Earlier, the main accused in the case, Satheesan, and the middleman, PP Kiran were remanded to Ernakulam district jail. The ED expressed its displeasure in court that the four main accused in the case were kept in the same jail. The ED also stated that the jail has been changed without prior notification to the court or the investigating agency. The special court dealing with economic crimes in Kochi considered the matter and sought an explanation from the prison department.

    The ED is questioning retired Superintendent of Police(SP) Antony, Irinjalakuda, ex-DySP Famous Varghese, and Anil Kumar, who stole Rs 18 crore from Karuvannur Bank. DySP Famous Varghese was intervened in the financial dispute between the main accused in the case, Satish Kumar and PP Kiran. The ED has also found that SP Antony had also done money transactions with Satish Kumar. Last week, the ED questioned them and released them, but they were asked to appear again on the assessment because more matters needed to be clarified.

    Meanwhile, the police have yet to take any action against CPI leader Bhasurangan, who committed irregularities worth crores at Kandala Service Bank in Thiruvananthapuram. Bhasurangan is the primary victim of the scam, with 66 cases. However, the police are not even ready to question him. He is also working as the administrator of Milma.

    More than 1500 investors lost their money in the Kandala Bank scam. Many people approached the Marannallur police with a complaint against Bhasurangan and the members of the governing body who had committed a major irregularity. It is alleged that the police are making all efforts to get Bhasurangan anticipatory bail.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA arrests Andhra Pradesh resident in connection with Munchingiputtu 'maoist conspiracy' AJR

    NIA arrests Andhra Pradesh resident in connection with Munchingiputtu 'maoist conspiracy'

    Journalists divided into three categories Latest no Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick AJR

    Journalists divided into three categories: Latest no Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick

    Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, panic grip region; check details AJR

    Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR region; panic grips as dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Hours after joining BJP, Kerala Catholic priest suspended anr

    Hours after joining BJP, Kerala Catholic priest suspended

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested anr

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested

    Recent Stories

    NIA arrests Andhra Pradesh resident in connection with Munchingiputtu 'maoist conspiracy' AJR

    NIA arrests Andhra Pradesh resident in connection with Munchingiputtu 'maoist conspiracy'

    Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners give ultimate response - WATCH snt

    Who will win ODI World Cup 2023? Astrologer who predicted previous 3 WC winners give ultimate response - WATCH

    7 daily habits to get glowing skin at home gcw eai

    7 daily habits to get glowing skin at home

    Netflix to YouTube-7 places to watch Naruto RBA EAI

    Netflix to YouTube-7 places to watch Naruto

    Nightingale to Robin: 7 birds with unique calls ATG EAI

    Nightingale to Robin: 7 birds with unique calls

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon