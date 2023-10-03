Karuvanur Bank scam: Court seeks explanation regarding shifting of four accused to one jail

The Kerala High Court has asked for an explanation from the jail authorities for keeping the four accused in the Karuvannur bank fraud case together.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked for an explanation from the jail authorities for keeping the four accused in the Karuvannur bank fraud case together. The court's intervention came after the ED expressed its displeasure over the transfer of the accused, Aravindakshan and Jils, from the sub-jail to the Ernakulam district jail, where the main accused are. The questioning of former police officers in connection with the case is continuing at the Kochi office.

CPM leader Aravindakshan and bank employee Jils, who were arrested in the Karuvannur bank fraud case, were initially remanded to Ernakulam sub-jail. But later, they were shifted to Ernakulam District Jail. Earlier, the main accused in the case, Satheesan, and the middleman, PP Kiran were remanded to Ernakulam district jail. The ED expressed its displeasure in court that the four main accused in the case were kept in the same jail. The ED also stated that the jail has been changed without prior notification to the court or the investigating agency. The special court dealing with economic crimes in Kochi considered the matter and sought an explanation from the prison department.

The ED is questioning retired Superintendent of Police(SP) Antony, Irinjalakuda, ex-DySP Famous Varghese, and Anil Kumar, who stole Rs 18 crore from Karuvannur Bank. DySP Famous Varghese was intervened in the financial dispute between the main accused in the case, Satish Kumar and PP Kiran. The ED has also found that SP Antony had also done money transactions with Satish Kumar. Last week, the ED questioned them and released them, but they were asked to appear again on the assessment because more matters needed to be clarified.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to take any action against CPI leader Bhasurangan, who committed irregularities worth crores at Kandala Service Bank in Thiruvananthapuram. Bhasurangan is the primary victim of the scam, with 66 cases. However, the police are not even ready to question him. He is also working as the administrator of Milma.

More than 1500 investors lost their money in the Kandala Bank scam. Many people approached the Marannallur police with a complaint against Bhasurangan and the members of the governing body who had committed a major irregularity. It is alleged that the police are making all efforts to get Bhasurangan anticipatory bail.