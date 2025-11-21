Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath has demanded the derecognition of Vijay's TVK party after a stampede in Karur killed 41. He also accused the DMK government of shielding Vijay and creating a hostile environment for PM Modi.

Demand to Derecognise TVK After Karur Stampede

Hindu Makkal Katchi founding president Arjun Sampath demanded strict action against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured several others. Addressing the press conference in Madurai, Sampath alleged that despite the tragedy, party leader Vijay is seeking permission to resume campaigning.

"We have submitted a petition to the Election Commission demanding that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam be derecognised as a political party. The party has not followed even a single rule set by the Election Commission. Action must be taken against those who are at fault, and the court should intervene and take appropriate steps," he said.

Sampath also criticised the DMK government, claiming it is hesitant to act against Vijay. "In the Karur incident, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is responsible, and DMK's 'toolkit' is none other than Vijay, who is handling the inquiry. In 2021, the DMK used Kamal Haasan; similarly, in 2026, the DMK is using Vijay," he added.

On September 27, the stampede occurred during a public outreach event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay in the Velusamipuram area of Karur. A sudden surge in the crowd led to the deaths of 41 people, leaving the state in shock.

Sampath Alleges DMK Creating Hostile Environment for PM Modi

He also alleged that DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu were creating a hostile environment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that a DMK district secretary openly called for the Prime Minister's assassination during the party's recent protests. "When the Prime Minister arrived, a few other parties burned his effigy. It is the DMK that instigated this. A DMK district secretary is openly saying that the Prime Minister should be killed. Yet, no action has been taken against him. Whenever Amit Shah, the President, or the Prime Minister visit Tamil Nadu, security lapses are created. The DMK is creating an environment in Tamil Nadu that the Prime Minister should be killed. The NIA must investigate this; otherwise, the Hindu Makkal Katchi members will lay siege to the DMK district secretary who spoke against the Prime Minister," Sampath said.

The remarks came after DMK South District Secretary Jayapalan reportedly compared Prime Minister Modi to the demon king Narakasura during political commentary in the state. (ANI)