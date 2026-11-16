Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit announced the Indian Air Force will induct a squadron of indigenous LCA Mark 1A aircraft this fiscal year, alongside ongoing development of the LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programs.

IAF Set to Induct LCA Mark 1A Squadron Within Current Fiscal Year

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Monday said that the Indian Air Force will have a squadron of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A joining its fleet within the current financial year, adding that work on the next-generation LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also progressing. Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Dixit spoke about the development of indigenous fighter aircraft and the challenges in designing, developing, testing and manufacturing such platforms in the country.

"Very shortly, we will have LCA Mark 1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron," he said.

Explaining the extensive national effort behind the development of the LCA Tejas, Dixit said the programme involved several scientific institutions, laboratories and research centres across the country. "Creating indigenous capability in a fully designed, developed, tested and then produced fighter. It is a challenge, and I think only a handful of countries have been able to achieve it," he said. He said the development of a fighter aircraft required expertise across several scientific disciplines, with multiple institutions contributing to the programme.

"Every area of physics, chemistry, and whatever you have of the sciences, including life sciences, is utilised in developing an aircraft," he said. Recalling the development and testing of the LCA Tejas, the Air Chief said around 600-700 work centres and laboratories across India were involved in the programme, including IITs, railway laboratories and CSIR laboratories.

ACM Dixit said that during the testing phase, certain shortcomings were identified in the initial LCA Tejas aircraft, following which the Indian Air Force worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to address four key areas requiring improvement. ACM Dixit added that the Air Force provided one LCA aircraft from its inventory for the development of the upgraded Mark 1A variant. He also noted that the LCA Mark 2 is expected to roll out next year, while work on the AMCA programme is progressing as part of a continuous indigenous development strategy.