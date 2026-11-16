Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit confirmed that India is closely monitoring China and has established deterrence plans. He emphasized that the armed forces have integrated new technologies to manage the current no peace, no war situation effectively.

India Closely Monitoring China, Says Air Chief Marshal Dixit

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said that India is keeping a close eye on China and has the "plans in place" for deterrence. Addressing a session titled 'Preparing India's Armed Forces & Future Wars' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Dixit said that the Indian armed forces have inducted new technology.

When asked about China, he said, "We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor each and every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it. So the aircraft or the capability, actually, their use depends on three-four things. So whether their crew is trained, whether they are in network-centric warfare, and the altitude at which they are, will be able to affect us."

"Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression... We are in a situation which is called no peace, no war and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive," Air Chief Marshal Dixit added.

India has maintained that peace and tranquillity in the border areas were essential to normalising India-China relations. Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that any disturbance along the border would have consequences.

Speaking in a conversation with John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, Jaishankar said India and China have no agreed border and that the issue has persisted for decades. "We don't have an agreed border between India and China. This is not a new issue; it's been going on for multiple decades... From 1975 till 2020, a good 45 years, no blood was shed on that border. The last time there were fatalities was in 1975. In this period, India-China relations did grow," he said.