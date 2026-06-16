Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced that the state's exports grew by 9.5% in FY 2025-26, reaching nearly ₹19.7 lakh crore. He lauded the state's multi-sectoral dominance and reaffirmed its status as a leading engine of India's economy.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hailed the state's economic performance, stating that Karnataka's "growth story" continues to set new benchmarks with exports growing by 9.5 per cent in the financial year 2025-26.

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Taking to X, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state's total exports have reached nearly ₹19.7 lakh crore, further solidifying its status as a global economic hub. "Karnataka's growth story continues to set new benchmarks. With exports growing by 9.5% in FY 2025-26, reaching nearly ₹19.7 lakh crore, our state has retained its position as India's leading software and services exporter while ranking among the country's top merchandise exporting states," Shivakumar posted on X.

Emphasising the diversity of the state's industrial landscape, Shivakumar noted that Karnataka's strength lies in its multi-sectoral dominance, ranging from traditional manufacturing to cutting-edge technology. "From technology, biotechnology and electronics to manufacturing, aerospace, research and innovation, Karnataka's strength lies in its dynamic economy, world-class talent and spirit of enterprise. Bengaluru continues to drive this momentum, while every region of the state contributes to Karnataka's expanding global footprint," he added.

The CM further reaffirmed the state government's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to business and job creation, aimed at maintaining Karnataka's role as a primary driver of the national economy. "As Karnataka's products, services and ideas reach markets across the world, our government remains committed to creating more opportunities for investment, industry, entrepreneurship and employment, further strengthening Karnataka's position as a leading engine of India's economic growth," the post further read.

CM Addresses State Welfare Schemes

Meanwhile, on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on the state welfare schemes, said that they will continue without any disruption while asserting that strict verification measures are being introduced to prevent misuse and fraud.

Speaking on the implementation of the guarantee programmes, Shivakumar said the Opposition's role was to criticise the government and that it would object even to positive initiatives. He added that the government was fully aware that the Opposition had "nothing positive to offer" and stressed that the administration was focused on delivering welfare schemes effectively.

He said the state government was implementing several initiatives which, according to him, previous governments were unable to execute. At the same time, he noted that cases of misuse had come to light, including instances where incorrect photographs were uploaded, fake mobile numbers were used, or benefits were being diverted to unrelated bank accounts. He emphasised that the benefit of the schemes must directly reach the rightful beneficiaries.

Shivakumar clarified that the guarantees are meant exclusively for the people of Karnataka and not for beneficiaries from other states. Referring to schemes such as free bus travel, he said eligibility must remain restricted to residents and voters of Karnataka. He added that the objective was to ensure that public funds are utilised strictly for the intended recipients.