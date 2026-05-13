The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph for Delhi tonight. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37-39°C and are projected to rise over the next seven days.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre, Delhi, on Wednesday forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph for Delhi tonight, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

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Temperature Trends and Tuesday's Conditions

According to the IMD's Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin issued on Tuesday evening, maximum temperatures in Delhi are set to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, with no large change in minimum temperatures expected during the next four days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was recorded at 39.0 degrees Celsius, a departure of minus 0.5 degrees from normal, while the minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius, above normal by 2.2 degrees. Humidity ranged between 39 and 68 per cent during the day. Easterly winds prevailed at 15 kmph.

Across the Delhi-NCR region, maximum temperatures ranged between 35.2 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar and 39.0 degrees at Safdarjung, while minimum temperatures ranged between 25.5 degrees at Palam and 29 degrees at Noida.

Detailed Forecast for the Week

For Wednesday, May 13, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph during the forenoon hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures between 26 and 28 degrees.

From May 14 onwards, the weather is expected to gradually clear, with mainly clear skies forecast from May 15 through May 18. Maximum temperatures are projected to rise to the 40 to 42 degrees Celsius range by May 17 and 18, as minimum temperatures also inch upward to 27 to 29 degrees.

Influencing Meteorological Conditions

The IMD also noted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from May 15.

Three upper air cyclonic circulations are currently active -- over North Pakistan, West Rajasthan, and North Central Uttar Pradesh -- influencing weather patterns across the region. (ANI)