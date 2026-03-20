A veterinarian was fatally attacked by a hippopotamus at a zoo in Shivamogga, Karnataka, prompting a high-level probe. In a separate incident, Ahmedabad police busted a large, illegal breeding and sales racket of rare exotic animals and birds.

Veterinarian Fatally Attacked by Hippo at Karnataka Zoo

Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed his profound condolences over the death of a veterinarian who was fatally attacked by a hippopotamus while treating animals at the Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga. Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the Minister stated that the government stands with the family of the deceased doctor during this time of grief, emphasising that "every life is precious." He has directed that immediate compensation be provided to the bereaved family as per existing rules.

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Probe Ordered and SOPs Emphasized

Furthermore, the Minister issued clear instructions for veterinarians across all state zoos to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wildlife. Eshwar Khandre has also ordered a high-level probe, instructing a team of senior veterinarians and forest officials to investigate the tragedy and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The victim, Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, who was recently appointed on a contract basis, was critically injured during the attack at approximately 11:30 PM last night while proceeding to treat an animal. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga. However, despite medical efforts, she breathed her last at around 6:30 AM today, with doctors citing treatment failure as the cause of death.

Illegal Exotic Animal Racket Busted in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ahmedabad City Crime Branch conducted a successful raid at a residential dwelling in the Navrangpura area on March 1, unearthing a large-scale, illegal, and highly hazardous breeding and sales racket of rare exotic animals and birds. During the operation at a residential apartment, authorities seized several expensive and rare species, including a very rare Red-handed Tamarin infant and seven Persian Cats and kittens, kept in various cages within the flat.

As per the press note, "During the search, the following expensive and rare species were found kept in various cages inside the residential flat: Exotic Animals: Includes a very rare Red-handed Tamarin infant, Persian Cats and kittens (07), various sizes of Hamsters (14), Mini Lop rabbits (15), and Leather Lab Dwarf (09). Exotic Birds: Includes birds with high international market value, such as African Grey Parrots (06), Blue and Gold Macaws (05), Eclectus Parrots (03), Sun Conures (04), Galah Cockatoos (02), and a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo (01). Additionally, a large number of African Lovebirds, Conures, Cockatiels, Budgerigars, and Finches were found."

Public Health Risks Highlighted

According to experts, "keeping wild and exotic creatures in such high numbers within a congested residential area without any biosecurity or scientific infrastructure poses a severe risk of Zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to humans), which can be fatal for residents. Furthermore, utilising a residential property for commercial breeding is a serious regulatory violation."

Multi-Department Investigation Initiated

"Considering the gravity of the matter, international wildlife trade regulations, and public health risks, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Forest Department, and Customs Department will be formally notified for further investigation and necessary action. These three departments will jointly conduct an in-depth probe into the verification of documents, the legality of the imports, and the health hazards posed to the residential locality," mentioned in the press note. (ANI)