Congress leader FH Jakkappanavar slammed the BJP over Karnataka's SIR drive after a VAO's death. Village accountants protested, alleging administrative pressure and demanding action against the District Collector and other officials.

Congress leader FH Jakkappanavar on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Karnataka, alleging that the exercise was "not required." Speaking to ANI, Jakkappanavar expressed grief over the death of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Bhuvana, who died in a road accident while travelling for SIR-related work, and urged the Karnataka government to provide compensation to her family. "RSS, BJP imposed SIR in Karnataka. It was not required at all. Bhuvana, a development officer, met with an accident while going on duty, and she died. I request all the BLOs; it is a duty imposed by the Central Government Election Commission of India. We are with the family of Bhuvan, and the government should provide compensation to the family," Jakkappanavar told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protests Erupt Over VAO's Death

Meanwhile, village accountants staged a protest outside the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner's office, condemning Bhuvana's death and demanding the immediate transfer of District Collector Shubha Kalyan. The protest continued late into Saturday night after news of the death spread. Revenue Department employees raised slogans against the District Collector, alleging administrative pressure on officials engaged in the SIR exercise.

Union Alleges 'Administrative Pressure'

Karnataka State Village Administrative Officers Association General Secretary Shivanand Nayak claimed that Bhuvana was travelling from Bengaluru to Tumakuru early in the morning under pressure to complete SIR-related work when she met with the accident. "We have been protesting here since yesterday. VAO Bhuvana, who was working in Tumakuru district, was coming from Bengaluru at 6 am for SIR work under pressure from the DC, Tehsildar and AC. While travelling on her two-wheeler at such an early hour to get to work, she was hit by an unknown vehicle. She passed away in the hospital," Nayak told ANI.

Questioning the circumstances under which officials were allegedly directed to report for duty at 6 am, Nayak demanded accountability and the suspension of the officials responsible. "We need to know who issued the order to begin SIR work as early as 6 am. Was it the Central Election Commission, the State Election Commission, the District Election Officer (DC), or the local Tehsildar of Tumakuru? These officers must take responsibility for Bhuvana's death. We are demanding their suspension," he said. (ANI)