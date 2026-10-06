Karnataka govt gives nod to buy emergency kits worth Rs 10.35 crore for 10,350 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' volunteers. Separately, the state's tech society KITS has signed an MoU with ElevenLabs to explore Voice AI for citizen services and social good.

Karnataka to equip 10,350 volunteers with emergency kits

The State Cabinet meeting has given administrative approval to purchase 'Emergency Responder Kits' containing rescue materials for volunteers selected under the centrally sponsored "Yuva Aapda Mitra" scheme, to effectively tackle natural disasters and emergency situations in the state, said Home, Information and Biotechnology & e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge.

Under this scheme, a total of 10,350 volunteers will be trained through Scouts, NSS and 'Mera Yuva Bharat' agencies in 11 districts of the state - Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru City, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir, the Minister said. Each trained volunteer will be provided with an 'Emergency Responder Kit' containing protective equipment at a cost of Rs 10,000 per kit. The total grant cost will be Rs 10.35 crore.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department will procure these kits through a tender process under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act (KTPP Act) 1999 and deliver them to the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) of the respective 11 districts, Minister Priyank Kharge informed.

Karnataka partners with ElevenLabs for Voice AI

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), functioning under the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global Voice AI company ElevenLabs Inc. to explore the possibilities of Voice AI for responsible AI use, citizen services and social good. The partnership will focus on three key areas: formulating a Voice AI safety framework, helping people who have lost their speech ability to restore their voice through AI-based voice restoration, and exploring possibilities of using Voice AI to make government services more easily accessible to citizens. (ANI)