Karnataka: Senior coach’s wife harasses athlete Bindu Rani in Kantheerava Stadium; video viral

A viral video shows athlete Bindu Rani being harassed by the wife of a senior coach in Bengaluru. The incident stemmed from a dispute over performance and awards. The incident raises concerns about athlete treatment and no formal complaints or cases have been filed.

Bengaluru: In a recent viral video, State Athlete Bindu Rani can be seen being harassed by wife of a Senior coach Yathish. We can observe she is being harassed with constant cussing, and the wife of Yathish also shows the slipper and threatens to beat her.

Bindu Rani, a Senior Athlete and a Senior coach of Kantheerava stadium, is constantly scolded by the wife of Yathish. Bindu Rani had recently participated in the TedX conference, which has led to this incident, say the reports.



“Yathish had posted about my performance in the Whatsapp group containing coaches of Kantheerava stadium. He had also posted that I was not a Star for Khel Ratna award. He had also bad-mouthed about me, saying that I was making money by spreading rumours. My husband had called Yathish and tried to talk with him. But, his wife picked up the phone and spoke singularly,” Bindu Rani accused Yathish’s wife.

She also accused Yathish of cussing her in the stadium. She said she would’ve answered if any official from the Association came and asked questions. She said, she did not know the coach’s wife before the incident.

What’s the background?

Yathish spoke with Suvarna News, saying it’s true that he had asked about Bindu Rani’s performance and awards in the Whatsapp group. Later, he also accused Bindu Rani’s husband of threatening him over call and beating him up if Yathish kept asking such questions.



This enraged Yathish’s wife, leading to the incident. This incident has questioned the credibility and respectable positions of Athletes. No complaint has been given, and no case has been registered.

In the Video, Yathish’s wife shows a slipper to Bindu, where she was constantly threatened and cussed for attending the TedX conference ahead of all the famous Athletes.

Later, Yathis's wife stated that she had called Bindu Rani and apologised to her for the incident.



