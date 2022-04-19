Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice

    Following the police sub-inspector recruitment scam that rocked the Karnataka BJP government, the CID has issued summons notice to 50 candidates who appeared for the exams. Two days ago BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's husband Rajesh and 6 others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam while Divya is absconding.

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Following the allegation of malpractice in police sub-inspector recruitment in Kalburgi in which a BJP woman leader allegedly facilitated the candidates appearing for exams at her Jnana Jyothi college by switching off the CCTV, the CID has issued a summons to 50 candidates to appear for inquiry on Wednesday.

    CID DySP P Narasimhamurthy has asked the candidates to bring along the admission card as well as OMR sheet copy and directed the candidates to be present at the CID head office in Bengaluru at 10 am through the notice.

    What is this scam:
    On October 3, 2021, written exams were conducted to fill up 545 Sub Inspectors posts in the home department and the tests were conducted in 92 centers across the state.

    Total, 54,104 candidates appeared for exams and after reports of malpractice and recruitment scams, CID began an investigation. Following the leads in this connection on April 7, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra directed a detailed investigation from CID. Following the development, an FIR was registered on April 9 and after camping for over 7 days in Kalaburagi, the CID arrested 7 members including woman BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's husband Rajesh in this connection and the accused were produced before the court yesterday.

    Divya Hagaragi and a few others whose role is also suspected in the scam are absconding and the police have launched a hunt to nab the suspects.

    It is said the candidates who wrote the exams were reportedly facilitated for malpractice and filling OMR sheets by invigilators at Jnana Jyothi College which belongs to Hagaragi. It is alleged that the CCTV cameras were switched off to make sure the scam is not recorded.

    Rs 200 crore scam, Home Minister should resign: Congress

    Former Minister and MLA Priyank Kharge said that out of 545 candidates about 300 candidates have been involved in malpractice and allegedly paid a cut to join the service. The MLA alleged that candidates were made to pay a minimum of Rs 70 lakhs which comes to Rs 210 crores and demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities - adt

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must-ycb

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers - adt

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

    Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    Jahangirpuri violence: Criminal conspiracy, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Criminal conspiracy’, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef hat in a white off-shoulder top RBA

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef’s hat in a white off-shoulder top

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R All you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R; All you can expect

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities - adt

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

    kpop BTS Did you know that Jungkook a good boxer Sunbae Jay Park reveals in a selfie drb

    BTS: Did you know that Jungkook’s a good boxer? Sunbae’s Jay Park reveals in a selfie

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon