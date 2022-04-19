Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice

Following the police sub-inspector recruitment scam that rocked the Karnataka BJP government, the CID has issued summons notice to 50 candidates who appeared for the exams. Two days ago BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's husband Rajesh and 6 others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam while Divya is absconding.

Following the allegation of malpractice in police sub-inspector recruitment in Kalburgi in which a BJP woman leader allegedly facilitated the candidates appearing for exams at her Jnana Jyothi college by switching off the CCTV, the CID has issued a summons to 50 candidates to appear for inquiry on Wednesday.

CID DySP P Narasimhamurthy has asked the candidates to bring along the admission card as well as OMR sheet copy and directed the candidates to be present at the CID head office in Bengaluru at 10 am through the notice.

What is this scam:

On October 3, 2021, written exams were conducted to fill up 545 Sub Inspectors posts in the home department and the tests were conducted in 92 centers across the state.

Total, 54,104 candidates appeared for exams and after reports of malpractice and recruitment scams, CID began an investigation. Following the leads in this connection on April 7, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra directed a detailed investigation from CID. Following the development, an FIR was registered on April 9 and after camping for over 7 days in Kalaburagi, the CID arrested 7 members including woman BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's husband Rajesh in this connection and the accused were produced before the court yesterday.

Divya Hagaragi and a few others whose role is also suspected in the scam are absconding and the police have launched a hunt to nab the suspects.

It is said the candidates who wrote the exams were reportedly facilitated for malpractice and filling OMR sheets by invigilators at Jnana Jyothi College which belongs to Hagaragi. It is alleged that the CCTV cameras were switched off to make sure the scam is not recorded.

Rs 200 crore scam, Home Minister should resign: Congress

Former Minister and MLA Priyank Kharge said that out of 545 candidates about 300 candidates have been involved in malpractice and allegedly paid a cut to join the service. The MLA alleged that candidates were made to pay a minimum of Rs 70 lakhs which comes to Rs 210 crores and demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.