Karnataka's DGP, M.A. Salim, has issued a circular granting compulsory casual leave to all police personnel on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries to boost morale, reduce stress, and improve work-life balance and overall productivity.

Karnataka Director General of Police, M.A. Salim, on Thursday issued a circular regarding the granting of compulsory casual leaves to all police personnel on the occasion of birthdays and wedding anniversaries. "Celebrating personal events like birthdays and wedding anniversaries is very important for police personnel who work under difficult conditions to ensure public safety and law enforcement..." he wrote in the circular.

Boosting Morale and Work-Life Balance

The Karnataka DGP stated that celebrating such events with family recharges the personnel emotionally and ensures balance between duty and personal life. It stressed that such events can boost the morale and productivity among officials and contribute to better performance in the line of service.

"Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel to recharge emotionally, spend quality time with family and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale. Stress is reduced, and overall job satisfaction increases productivity. This humanitarian act not only recognises their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force, contributing to better discipline and performance in the service..." the circular added.

Directive for Implementation

The circular further directed compulsory leaves for such occasions without fail to all the officials. "In this context, all unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who request leave on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries." (ANI)