Karnataka: Over 50 students hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning, dead snakelet found in meal

Students who had breakfast fell sick following which the snakelet was discovered in the vessel while food was being served.

Over 50 students of a residential school in Karnataka’s Yadgir district were hospitalised due to food poisoning, after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet. A couple of them being put under observation for a few hours, all the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook ‘upma’ as breakfast.

The incident took place at Abbetumkur Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhak Residential School. Students who had breakfast fell sick following which the snakelet was discovered in the vessel while food was being served. Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students. The police have taken up the case for investigation.

A report on The Indian Express quoted Dr Indumathi Patil, District Health Officer saying, “As students began vomiting while having breakfast, nearly 50 of them were brought to the District Government General Hospital. However, except for two aged 12 and 15, the rest were sent back after preliminary treatment.” She added that the two students who were admitted were discharged after a few hours and that they were “absolutely fine.”

School authorities added that parents and guardians of the students were informed of their health status and were ensured that their wards will be taken care of.