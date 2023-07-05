Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued in Karnataka, with red, orange, and yellow alerts for different districts. Coastal areas are on red alert, while northern and southern regions will experience very heavy rainfall. Chikkamagaluru, Kodadu, and Hassan are on yellow alert.

Monsoon has shown its symptoms in Karnataka, with several parts of the coasts receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall, closing the schools and colleges today. The various parts of Karnataka will experience rainfall within the next 24 hours, alerted the Meteorological department on Tuesday.

Several districts of Karnataka have been alerted regarding the severe rainfall for the next 24 hours. Following the current monsoon situation, the coastal areas of Karnataka have been given a red alert, with the Schools and Colleges in the area closed.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red, yellow and orange alerts to the various districts in Karnataka. It has been tweeted that Karnataka will receive severe monsoon rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The red alert has been issued for the coastal regions of Karnataka - Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Extreme heavy rainfall has been predicted in the regions for the next 24 hours. The fishermen are advised not to fish in the sea since the weather will go from mid-extreme level conditions and the wind speeds will reach 55 kmph.



Orange alerts for the Northern and some parts of Southern Karnataka have been issued. Belagavi, Haveri, Raichur, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Bengaluru rural and Tumkuru will get very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert for Chikkamagaluru, Kodadu and Hassan. These districts will get heavy rainfall within 24 hours.