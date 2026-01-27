Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slammed the Centre's new VB-G RAM G Act, demanding its repeal. The Congress protested the bill, arguing it dilutes MGNREGA and removes powers from the Gram Panchayat. Dy CM DK Shivakumar questioned its feasibility.

Congress Protests Against New Employment Act

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday slammed the central government for implementing the VB-G RAM G Act, demanding that the MGNREGA scheme be brought back and the new Bill be "scrapped."

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress staged a 'Lok Bhavan Chalo' protest here against the recently passed Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, expressing strong opposition to changes in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that "removed the powers of the Gram Panchayat."

Addressing the protest, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This is a very important issue and the way the central government is behaving is extremely concerning. A very important law which gave the right to work to people under the MGNREGA has been diluted. They want to finish this scheme. They have removed the powers of the Gram Panchayat. Our main issue is to bring back the MGNREGA scheme and scrap this VB G RAM G."

Further, Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil, who was also present in the protest, said, "How many corruption cases from MGNREGA have they dug out? The bill is of the people's interest."

Financial Feasibility Questioned

A day earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar questioned the feasibility of implementing the Act, asserting that "no state could provide the grant." Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated that the state lacks the necessary funds to support the new bill. "They cannot implement the new bill. Who will provide the funds for it? No state can provide the grant. Some have said they will come for a discussion. We are ready to answer all things during the discussion in the state Assembly," Shivakumar said.

About the VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025 and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and for removing the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states. (ANI)