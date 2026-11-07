Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara has demanded an immediate probe after independent tests allegedly found ethanol levels as high as 31.2% in petrol, raising serious concerns regarding vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and consumer rights.

Karnataka Minister Demands Probe Over High Ethanol Content

Launching a sharp attack on the Central government over fuel quality standards, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara questioned "who is protecting consumers" after independent tests in the state allegedly revealed ethanol content in petrol reaching levels as high as 31.2 per cent—significantly higher than the mandated E20 blend. In a post on X, the Karnataka minister raised serious concerns over vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and consumer rights, demanding an immediate probe into the matter. He also sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Modi Government imposed E20 petrol on the people. Now, Karnataka's independent tests have found ethanol content as high as 31.2%, raising serious concerns over fuel standards, mileage, vehicle safety and consumer protection. While motorists face additional costs and risks, the Centre has also restricted procurement of certain sugarcane-based ethanol products, even as Karnataka's farmers struggle with severe drought. Where are the promised benefits for farmers? Who is protecting consumers? PM @narendramodi and Union Minister @nitin_gadkari owe the people an explanation. I demand an immediate investigation, strict action against those responsible, transparent disclosure of ethanol content and safeguards for motorists. Farmers and consumers deserve fairness, transparency and accountability. — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) November 6, 2026

"The Modi Government imposed E20 petrol on the people. Now, Karnataka's independent tests have found ethanol content as high as 31.2%, raising serious concerns over fuel standards, mileage, vehicle safety and consumer protection," Parameshwara said.

Concerns Over Ethanol Policy and Farmers

The Karnataka minister also hit out at the Centre's policy regarding ethanol procurement, stating that restrictions on sugarcane-based ethanol have hurt farmers who are already struggling under severe drought conditions. "While motorists face additional costs and risks, the Centre has also restricted procurement of certain sugarcane-based ethanol products, even as Karnataka's farmers struggle with severe drought. Where are the promised benefits for farmers? Who is protecting consumers? PM @narendramodi and Union Minister @nitin_gadkari owe the people an explanation," he added.

Demanding accountability and corrective measures, Parameshwara called for mandatory public disclosure of ethanol blending levels at retail fuel outlets and safeguards to protect motorists from vehicular damage. "I demand an immediate investigation, strict action against those responsible, transparent disclosure of ethanol content and safeguards for motorists. Farmers and consumers deserve fairness, transparency and accountability," the minister stated.

Vehicle Safety and Component Deterioration

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad on Friday raised concerns over the impact of high ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles, warning that fuel containing more than 20 per cent ethanol could damage components of vehicles not designed to handle higher ethanol concentrations. Speaking during a press conference on the testing of petrol samples collected across the state, Arshad said the government had collected 63 samples from different locations in every district and from all major oil companies.

"We collected 63 samples from across the state, from various locations in every district, and from all the major companies," he said. Questioning the compatibility of higher ethanol blends with the existing vehicle population, the minister said only a small proportion of vehicles on Indian roads were manufactured to comply with E20 fuel standards.

"If we are only beginning to manufacture E20-compliant vehicles after 2023, what proportion of the total vehicle population does this represent? It is a very small fraction; only a tiny percentage of vehicles are E20-compliant. If the ethanol blend exceeds E20, even these E20-compliant vehicles will face problems," he said. Arshad further claimed that 99 per cent of vehicles could not handle fuel with an ethanol concentration higher than 20 per cent. He also referred to the role of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is responsible for certifying vehicles, engines, technologies and fuels introduced in the country.

"That is all well and good, but for the average vehicle, the fuel-system components such as rubber parts, hoses, gaskets, seals, and O-rings will all begin to deteriorate," he said. (ANI)

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