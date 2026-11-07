Guwahati is buzzing with festivities as the Vivekananda Sporting Club unveils a unique tea-themed Kali Puja pandal, showcasing Assam's heritage, including the iconic Rang Ghar and the one-horned rhino, for its 62nd year of celebrations.

Guwahati Prepares for Grand Diwali and Kali Puja Celebrations

Preparations are in full swing across Guwahati to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja with pomp and grandeur, with various puja committees curating unique and culturally rich themes for their pandals. Among the key highlights this year is the Vivekananda Sporting Club of Colony Bazar, Kalapahar in Guwahati, which has designed its pandal on the theme "Colour of Soil – Tea, Bamboo & Rang Ghar". The pandal aims to showcase the rich heritage of Assam, celebrating the bicentenary of Assam tea alongside the historic Rang Ghar of the Ahom dynasty and the world-famous one-horned rhinoceros.

Vivekananda Sporting Club's Unique Pandal Theme

Speaking to ANI, Sashanka Chakraborty, an official of the Vivekananda Sporting Club, stated that the club is celebrating its 62nd year of Kali Puja festivities. "Assam tea has completed 200 years, and we have chosen the Assam Tea theme for our puja pandal. Around 1,500 bamboo poles have been used to construct the structure. Alongside Assam tea and the historic Rang Ghar, we have also highlighted the world-famous one-horned rhino," Chakraborty said.

City-Wide Festive Spirit and Traditions

He further claimed that their celebration marks the biggest Kali Puja in the entire North East region, drawing thousands of devotees every year. With vibrant lighting, intricate bamboo craftsmanship, and thematic representations of indigenous heritage, artisans and organisers across Guwahati are giving the final touches to their pandals as the city gears up for the festival of lights. Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. Purchasing precious metals, vehicles, utensils and other new items on this day is traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune. (ANI)