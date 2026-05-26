The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh from June 25-30 for his father's 40th-day ceremony. He was earlier granted bail until June 2 for the last rites and must surrender before being released again.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh to attend the 40th day ceremony of the last rites of his father's death.

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Earlier, he was granted bail till June 2 to attend the last rites of his father. The High Court has asked him to surrender on June 2. Thereafter, he will be released again.

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh from June 25 to June 30 to attend the 40th day ceremony of the last rites. The conditions imposed earlier will remain the same.

His father passed away in the intervening night of May 17 and 18 at AIIMS Delhi. Earlier, he was granted interim bail to meet his father in the hospital.

Courtroom Arguments

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, appeared for Abdul Rashid and sought interim bail for him to attend the 40th day ceremony.

The court said that we gave you interim bail till June 2. You Surender, and then we will give you 4-5 days for the 40th day ceremony. NIA's Counsel opposed the interim bail plea and submitted that it is an extension of the interim bail. The application should be rejected.

Bail Conditions

While granting interim bail on May 18, the High Court had imposed the condition that during the interim bail period, the Appellant shall always be accompanied by at least two police officials in plain clothes. The said police officials shall accompany him from the beginning of the journey from the concerned jail till the time he returns from Srinagar. The Jail Superintendent is at liberty to nominate the police officials who shall accompany the Appellant. He had been allowed at only two addresses in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)