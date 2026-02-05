Karnataka may get a Bengaluru–Pune high-speed rail corridor after the Centre’s budget announcement. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who responded positively to the proposal, citing major benefits.

New Delhi: Following the Centre’s announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors in the Union Budget, Karnataka may soon receive another major infrastructure boost. Discussions are underway on a proposed high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru and Pune, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly responding positively to the proposal. The development follows sustained efforts by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who has been advocating improved rail connectivity for the state.

Joshi Seeks Rail Minister’s Approval

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said he met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday and formally requested the construction of a high-speed rail corridor linking Bengaluru and Pune. According to Joshi, the Railway Minister reacted favourably to the proposal, raising hopes that the project could move forward in the near future.

Boost To Karnataka’s Regional Development

Explaining the significance of the project, Joshi said the Bengaluru–Pune high-speed rail corridor would play a key role in Karnataka’s overall development. The proposed line is expected to significantly benefit Central and North Karnataka by improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting economic growth across multiple regions.

Major Benefits For Key Districts

The proposed corridor is likely to benefit districts such as Belagavi, Hubballi, Haveri, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru. It would also enable faster and more efficient travel between Pune and six to seven districts of Karnataka. Highlighting these advantages, Joshi urged the Railway Ministry to take concrete steps towards implementing the high-speed rail project at the earliest.