Viral Video: Youth Lies on Railway Track.. Train Speeds By. See What Happened Next?
Viral Video: The need to get popular and rack up likes has grown since social media took over. Some people are even putting their lives on the line for it. A recent viral video shows just how far the obsession with reels has gone.
Risking life for social media
The craze for social media reels is getting out of hand. Young people are chasing likes, shares, and views, not thinking twice about doing dangerous things to go viral in seconds. Social media, once for talent, is now a place for life-risking stunts.
Desire to go viral is swallowing common sense
'get famous at any cost' now a days this mindset is growing. This desperation for viral fame is pushing young people toward danger, making them forget about safety, laws, and the value of life. This isn't a trend; it's a seriously worrying situation.
Playing with life on the railway track
A recent viral video shows just how crazy things have gotten. A young man knelt on a railway track for a video as a train sped toward him. He didn't move, and the train passed over him. Luckily, he was unharmed, but it was a heart-stopping moment for viewers.
Netizens' outrage...
Netizens are furious after seeing the video. Comments are pouring in, like, 'One second later and he'd be gone,' and 'Is going viral worth this risk?' People are worried that if this isn't taken seriously, others might try the same dangerous stunt.
Sajjanar's Warning: This Isn't Brave, It's Foolish
Hyderabad CP Sajjanar posted this on X, calling it 'peak foolishness,' not bravery. He warned that a split-second mistake could be fatal and urged youth to value life over viral fame.
వైరల్ పిచ్చితో ఇలాంటి పనులు చేయడం సాహసం కాదు.. అది పరాకాష్టకు చేరిన మూర్ఖత్వం. ఒక్క సెకను తేడా జరిగినా ప్రాణాలు గాలిలో కలిసిపోతాయి.
Be Responsible, Not Reckless!#LifeIsPrecious#DontRiskYourLifepic.twitter.com/5GBZ2BdTcn
— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) February 3, 2026
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.