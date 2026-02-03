Narender Vaitla

Narender Vaitla has over eight years of experience in print and digital media. He is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Asianet News.He began his journalism career in 2015 with the Sakshi newspaper. Later, in 2019, he worked as a Sub Editor in the digital division of Eenadu, and in 2020, he joined TV9 Telugu (Digital) as a Senior Sub Editor.He regularly writes news stories across sections such as lifestyle, technology, human interest, and related beats.