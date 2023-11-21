Karnataka: Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details

BG Srinivas, a temple clerk, faces suspension due to unauthorized installation at Hampi's Virupaksha Temple. Eleven screws were nailed into a pillar without the Archaeology Department's permission. Assistant Commissioner Gangadhar took action, highlighting negligence. The Department of Archaeology expressed concern over damage, stressing the need for proper authorization for any work at the temple.

A temple clerk of Hampi's Virupaksha temple has been suspended over alleged negligence for nailing the pillar of the temple. Assistant Commissioner Gangadhar from the Hindu Religious Endowment Department took action against Srinivas in response to this case.

The issue arose when the Department of Religious Endowment, installed a ramp at the Virupakseshwar Temple by nailing eleven screws into a pillar on November 11, without securing permission from the Archaeology Department. The Archeology department sent out a notice to the Religious endowment department. Thus, the clerk Srinivas faced suspension for failing to prevent this unauthorised action.



The Virupaksha temple falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology, mandating that any work conducted there must first acquire permission from the department. However, the recent installation of memorials occurred without obtaining the necessary authorisation.

The north side gate of the temple bore the brunt of this activity. The Archaeology Department issued a stern notice, expressing strong objections to the damage inflicted upon the monuments.