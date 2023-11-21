Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details

    BG Srinivas, a temple clerk, faces suspension due to unauthorized installation at Hampi's Virupaksha Temple. Eleven screws were nailed into a pillar without the Archaeology Department's permission. Assistant Commissioner Gangadhar took action, highlighting negligence. The Department of Archaeology expressed concern over damage, stressing the need for proper authorization for any work at the temple.

    Karnataka: Hampi's Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    A temple clerk of Hampi's Virupaksha temple has been suspended over alleged negligence for nailing the pillar of the temple. Assistant Commissioner Gangadhar from the Hindu Religious Endowment Department took action against Srinivas in response to this case. 

    The issue arose when the Department of Religious Endowment, installed a ramp at the Virupakseshwar Temple by nailing eleven screws into a pillar on November 11, without securing permission from the Archaeology Department.  The Archeology department sent out a notice to the Religious endowment department. Thus, the clerk Srinivas faced suspension for failing to prevent this unauthorised action.

    Why locals are urging usage of e-autos in UNESCO heritage site of Hampi

    The Virupaksha temple falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology, mandating that any work conducted there must first acquire permission from the department. However, the recent installation of memorials occurred without obtaining the necessary authorisation. 

    The north side gate of the temple bore the brunt of this activity. The Archaeology Department issued a stern notice, expressing strong objections to the damage inflicted upon the monuments.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICMR study reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults AJR

    BREAKING: ICMR reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details vkp

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Yeh kab hua BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi died for country gaffe gcw

    'Yeh kab hua?': BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Rahul Gandhi died for country' gaffe

    Pune-bound lane of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to shut for 2 hours

    Pune-bound lane of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to shut for 2 hours today

    Recent Stories

    ICMR study reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults AJR

    BREAKING: ICMR reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details RBA

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details vkp

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon